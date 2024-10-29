BOC Sciences Opens Registration For The Webinar On Peptide-Drug Conjugates (Pdcs)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOC Sciences is set to host an informative webinar that will delve into the latest advancements in Peptide-Drug Conjugates (PDCs).

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BOC Sciences has been organizing regular webinars in the fields of life sciences, drug discovery, and chemistry. This year, BOC Sciences is honored to welcome Kelly Bugatti, a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Parma, Italy. Dr. Kelly will share insights into her research findings about targeted therapies for one of the most challenging respiratory diseases."PDCs have emerged as a new tool for targeted therapy. I feel pleased to share our work on one synthesized PDC that has shown promising in vitro results and is currently undergoing in vivo evaluation in mice models of pulmonary fibrosis," stated Dr. Kelly Bugatti.This webinar offers a great chance for researchers, pupils, and other individuals who are interested in pulmonary fibrosis, drug R&D, and peptide research to learn about novel possibilities. Whether the attendee is a seasoned professional or new to the field, the insights shared during this session will be valuable in understanding the future landscape of PDC development.BOC Sciences has recently unveiled a creative bioconjugation platform that brings much vitality to the field of drug development. This state-of-the-art platform specializes in targeting drug delivery and RNAi delivery, while also pioneering methods for conjugation.BOC Sciences excels particularly in the realm of peptide conjugation . It's capable of developing various peptide targets, synthesizing customized peptides, and manufacturing standard linkers and payloads. Regarding quality, BOC Sciences strictly complies with cGMP requirements so that customers will be exempted from regulation compliance annoyances."Dr. Kelly Bugatti's work has demonstrated that PDCs are promising for delivering drugs. We are excited to bring her breakthroughs to our audience," said the BOC Sciences marketing director. "Welcome to join the session. It's free and highly informative, as I firmly believe."Webinar DetailsNovember 27th, 2024 10:00 ESTHow to RegisterInterested participants can register at the BOC Sciences webinar page . Registration is free, but spots are limited, so early registration is encouraged to secure a place in this enlightening conversation.The webinar will bring in interaction between academic leaders and young starters in the field to promote academic discussion and innovation. BOC Sciences is looking forward to sharing with the audience this marvelous talk.AboutBOC Sciences is a CRO providing end-to-end discovery, development, and manufacturing services for customized conjugates. Its all-in-one bioconjugation platform significantly simplifies the development process for drug conjugates and guarantees top-notch quality.

