Dhanteras 2024: Estimated ₹60,000 Cr Trade Today Nationwide, ₹20,000 Cr Worth Gold Sold: CAIT

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The retail trade nationwide is estimated at around ₹60,000 crore over Dhanteras, traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Tuesday.

Nationwide, around ₹20,000 crore worth of and ₹2,500 crore worth of silver were sold today on the occasion of Dhanteras, Praveen Khandelwal, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal, who is also General Secretary of CAIT said in a statement.

| Why buying during Diwali, Dhanteras is considered auspicious

CAIT's All India Jewelers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF) national president Pankaj Arora was quoted in the statement saying that there was high demand for gold and silver. He, however, said that while fewer items were sold in weight due to rising prices, sales rose in monetary terms.

High demand for gold and silver

“This year, around 25 tons of gold were sold nationwide, valued at around ₹20,000 crore, while approximately 250 tons of silver were sold for an estimated ₹2,500 crore. Additionally, demand for old silver coins surged, with prices ranging between ₹1,200 and ₹1,300 per coin,” he said.

In Delhi, Dhanteras sales surged in popular retail markets, including Chandni Chowk , Dariba Kalan, Sadar Bazaar, Kamla Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Rohini, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, Janakpuri, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Green Park, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, and Laxmi Nagar.

| Gold shines with 30% returns since last Dhanteras: What awaits in Samvat 2081?

Dhanteras 2024 marks the beginning of the five-day celebration of Diwali . Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the festival is being celebrated in several parts of India on Tuesday, October 29. Devotees worship Lord Kubera, Goddess Lakshmi , and Lord Dhanvantari on this day and seek blessings for wealth and health.

It is also considered extremely auspicious to buy gold and silver items on this day. Purchasing other items like utensils, broomsticks, etc., is also considered auspicious.

Buying these items on Dhanteras brings good luck and fortune. Many people might be unaware that there are a few items that people should avoid buying today. Here is the list of other items that should not be bought on Dhanteras .