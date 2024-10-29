Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu Announces Half-Day Holiday For Schools And Colleges On October 30
Date
10/29/2024 7:00:37 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diwali 2024: Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday declared half-day holiday for educational institutions on October 30, ahead of the festival of lights Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 31 across India.
All schools, colleges and educational institutions across the state will observe half working day on October 30 on the occasion of Diwali.
MENAFN29102024007365015876ID1108828359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.