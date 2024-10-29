Colombia’S Housing Market Hits Decade-Low As September Sales Plummet 15.6%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's sector faces its most challenging period in recent history. September 2024 marked a significant downturn, with new home sales dropping 15.6% compared to the previous year.



This decline represents the worst September performance in a decade, signaling deep-rooted issues in the market. The Colombian Chamber of (Camacol ) released these troubling figures.



They paint a grim picture of the country's landscape. From January to September 2024, only 106,000 new homes were sold.



This number falls short of the 107,000 units sold during the same period in 2023. Several factors contribute to this housing market slump. High interest rates have made mortgages less affordable for many Colombians.



Changes in government housing subsidy programs have also played a role. Economic uncertainty and rising construction costs further compound the problem.







The construction sector's struggles extend beyond housing sales. Job losses in the industry have been significant. In August alone, 84,000 construction workers lost their jobs.

Urgent Call for Action in Colombia's Construction Sector

This trend has continued for three consecutive months, raising concerns about wider economic impacts. Guillermo Herrera, president of Camacol, has called for urgent action. He proposes a strategy to revitalize the sector.



The plan would cost 2.4 trillion pesos ($428 million). This investment represents less than 1.2% of Colombia's GDP. Herrera's proposal includes several key elements.



He suggests temporarily restoring interest rate subsidies for various housing types. Ensuring sufficient funding for the "Mi Casa Ya" subsidy program is another priority.



The plan also encourages local governments to implement supportive housing policies. The construction industry's challenges have ripple effects across the economy.



Camacol estimates that new steel tariffs could increase costs significantly. They project an additional 400 billion pesos ($71 million) per year in housing industry expenses.



Looking ahead, Camacol outlines three potential recovery scenarios. The most optimistic involves coordinated regional housing policies. It also calls for active countercyclical strategies from the national government.



However, concerns persist about the government's commitment to housing subsidies. The Ministry of Housing has announced plans for 50,000 subsidies in 2024.



This figure falls short of the 72,000 that Camacol says the market requires. The discrepancy highlights the ongoing debate between industry needs and government policies.



Colombia's housing market crisis reflects broader economic challenges. The government's approach to subsidies and economic policies faces scrutiny.



Industry leaders argue for more support while the government balances various economic priorities. As discussions continue, the fate of Colombia's housing market remains uncertain.



The coming months will be crucial in determining whether recovery efforts can reverse the current downward trend. The outcome will have significant implications for the construction industry and the broader Colombian economy.

