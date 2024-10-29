Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights



Return to positive packaging volume growth

Innovation Sales Growth of $54 million Virtual Power Purchase Agreement advances commitment to reduce greenhouse emissions in Europe

Third Quarter 2024 Results



$2,216 million, versus $2,349 million in 2023

Net Income $165 million, versus $170 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA $433 million, versus $482 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.5%, versus 20.5% in 2023

Earnings per Diluted Share $0.55, versus $0.55 in 2023

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.64, versus $0.74 in 2023 Net Leverage 3.1x, versus 3.0x in third quarter 2023

Net Income was $165 million, or $0.55 per share, based upon 302.6 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to third quarter 2023 Net Income of $170 million, or $0.55 per share, based upon 309.2 million weighted average diluted shares. The third quarter of 2024 was impacted by a net charge from special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $29 million and the third quarter of 2023 was impacted by a net charge from special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $59 million. When adjusting for special items and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2024 was $194 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. This compares to third quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income of $229 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "In the third quarter, we saw our packaging volumes turn positive, after Europe's return to growth in the second quarter. Third quarter also saw the launch of new paperboard cup and container innovations for major Foodservice customers and the first-ever round BoardioTM paperboard canister for a leading collagen-protein brand. Our innovations are delivering real value for our customers and for consumers.

Despite volume challenges brought on first by customer and retailer destocking and later by the pressure consumers are feeling from price inflation, we are delivering margin strength and consistency in line with the best global consumer packaging companies. That speaks to the value of the portfolio we have created, the success of our sustainable packaging innovations, and our team's commitment to outstanding execution. As volumes continue to improve and our Waco investment moves toward completion, cash generation will rise significantly, and we will deploy that cash to create substantial additional value for shareholders."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales decreased 6% or $133 million to $2,216 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2,349 million in the prior year period. The decline was driven by a $109 million impact from the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and reduced open market sales participation, and a $35 million net decline in sales from packaging operations, where price declines were partially offset by volume growth. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $9 million favorable impact on sales in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $2 million favorable impact.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $417 million, $31 million lower than the third quarter of 2023. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special items, Adjusted EBITDA was $433 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus $482 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $49 million decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and related bleached paperboard price and volume declines of $34 million, and by previously disclosed weather and power issues of $25 million. Excluding those items, the impact of lower sales and modest inflation were offset by Net Performance. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $3 million favorable impact on EBITDA in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $5 million favorable impact. Adjusted EBITDA Margin including the impact of the divestiture and reduced open market paperboard participation was 19.5% versus 20.5% in the prior year quarter.

Other Results and Commentary

Total Debt decreased $178 million to $5,430 million, and Net Debt decreased $158 million to $5,304 million, compared to the prior year third quarter. The Company's third quarter 2024 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.1x compared to 3.0x in the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures in the quarter were $313 million, versus $207 million

in the third quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting an acceleration in the timing of equipment purchases for the Waco, Texas recycled paperboard manufacturing facility.

The Company returned approximately $291 million to stockholders during the first nine months of 2024 through dividends and share repurchase activity. Regular dividends of approximately $30 million were paid in the third quarter.

2024 Annual Guidance and 2025 Commentary

The Company updated 2024 financial guidance:



Full-year Adjusted EBITDA: $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: $2.49 to $2.61

The Company is currently targeting 2025 financial results in line with the Vision 2030 base financial model:



Low single-digit Sales growth

Mid single-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth High single-digit Adjusted EPS growth

Innovation Sales Growth, Net Performance, and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

We define Innovation Sales Growth as incremental sales of a product that delivers a significant change in materials used, package functionality, or design to a new or existing customer. We define Net Performance as the impact of cost and productivity initiatives, production efficiencies and/or disruptions, and other operating impacts. A tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage is attached to this release.

Earnings Call

