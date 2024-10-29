CBIZ REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH 2024 RESULTS

THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:



TOTAL REVENUE OF $438.9 MILLION, UP 6.9%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 5.1%

NET INCOME UP 4.2%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 23.0% GAAP EPS UP 4.5%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 27.3%

NINE-MONTH HIGHLIGHTS:



TOTAL REVENUE OF $1.4 BILLION UP 7.1%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 4.6%

NET INCOME DOWN 1.5%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 7.0% GAAP EPS DOWN 0.8%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 7.5%

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ ) ("CBIZ" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

For the 2024 third quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $438.9 million, an increase of $28.3 million, or 6.9%, compared with $410.5 million reported for the same period in 2023. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $7.6 million, or 1.8%, to third-quarter 2024 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by

$20.8 million, or 5.1%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $35.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter, compared with $33.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

For

the

nine

months ended

September

30,

2024,

CBIZ recorded revenue of $1,353.2 million, an increase of $89.5 million, or 7.1%, over the $1,263.6 million recorded for the same period in 2023. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $30.9 million, or 2.4%, to revenue growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Same-unit revenue increased by $58.7 million, or 4.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $131.8 million, or $2.62

per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $133.7 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

On July 31, 2024, CBIZ announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), a national accounting and advisory firm, and with essentially all closing conditions met, the transaction is expected to close in the coming days. During the 2024 third quarter, CBIZ incurred approximately $14.8 million in fees related to the Marcum transaction which adversely impacted GAAP earnings results by $0.20 per diluted share. For the first nine months of 2024, $21.4 million in fees were incurred in connection with the Marcum transaction with an adverse impact on GAAP earnings results of $0.31 per diluted share. More information relating to this pending transaction can be found on CBIZ's website at

Excluding nonrecurring acquisition-related integration expenses, transaction costs incurred related to the Marcum transaction, and gain from the sale of a national practice, Adjusted net income was

$42.3 million

in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted net income of $33.2 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.84 for the third-quarter of 2024, an increase of 27.3%, compared with Adjusted earnings per share of $0.66 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the third- quarter of 2024 was $75.7 million, up 23.0%, compared with $61.6 million for the same period in 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Adjusted net income was $144.8 million, compared with Adjusted net income of $135.0 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was

$2.87 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 7.5%, compared with Adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $245.2 million, compared with $229.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Schedules reconciling Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included at the end of this release.

The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on September 30, 2024, was $337.3 million, with $252.0 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Adjusted earnings per share were up by over 27% and we are very pleased to report strong third quarter results. With the business performing in line with expectations for the first three quarters of the year and a favorable outlook for the fourth quarter, we are pleased to reaffirm our full-year 2024 guidance for Adjusted earnings per share."

Grisko continued, "With the Marcum transaction nearing closing, we are excited for the opportunities it presents to our collective team members, clients, and for the CBIZ shareholders. With combined annual revenues of approximately $2.8 billion, over 10,000 team members, offices from coast to coast, and our wide-range of high-value services including accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ will become the largest provider of professional services of our kind to the middle market. Upon closing, we will be unmatched in the depth of expertise and breadth of services we are able to provide to our clients and the career and growth opportunities we are able to offer our teams."

2024

Outlook

With an expected close in the fourth quarter of 2024, current guidance excludes the impact of the Marcum acquisition. Based on expectations for the remainder of the year, the Company expects the following:



Total revenue to grow within a range of 7% to 9% over the prior year.



Effective tax rate of approximately 28%.



Weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 50.0 to 50.5 million shares.



GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be within a range of $2.37 to $2.42 per share, or within a range of 1% higher or lower than the $2.39 per share reported for 2023.

Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 10% to 12%, to $2.64 to $2.69 per share, compared with the $2.41 per share reported for 2023.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its third-quarter and nine-month financial results. The call will be webcast and an archived replay will be available at

investor-overview . Participants can register at

.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the

United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 offices in 33 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage

providers in the U.S. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: we may be more sensitive to revenue fluctuations than other companies, which could result in fluctuations in the market price of our common stock; payments on accounts receivable may be slower than expected, or amounts due on receivables or notes may not be fully collectible; we are dependent on the services of our executive officers, other key employees, producers and service personnel, the loss of whom may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations; restrictions imposed by independence requirements and conflict of interest rules may limit our ability to provide services to clients of the attest firms with which we have contractual relationships and the ability of such attest firms to provide attestation services to our clients; our goodwill and intangible assets could become impaired, which could lead to material non-cash charges against earnings; certain liabilities resulting from acquisitions are estimated and could lead to a material non-cash impact on earnings; governmental regulations and interpretations are subject to changes, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our business services operations, our business models, or our revenue; changes in the United States healthcare or public health environment, including new healthcare legislation or regulations, may adversely affect the revenue and margins in our or our clients' businesses; we are subject to risks relating to processing customer transactions for our payroll and other transaction processing businesses; cyber-attacks or other security breaches involving our computer systems or the systems of one or more of our vendors or clients could materially and adversely affect our business; we are subject to risk as it relates to software that we license from third parties; we could be held liable for errors and omissions, contract claims, or other litigation judgments or expenses; the future issuance of additional shares could adversely affect the price of our common stock; our principal stockholders may have substantial control over our operations; we require a significant amount of cash for interest payments on our debt and to expand our business as planned; terms of our credit facility may adversely affect our ability to run our business and/or reduce stockholder returns; our failure to satisfy

covenants in our debt instruments could cause a default under those instruments; we are reliant on information processing systems and any failure of these systems could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations; we may not be able to acquire and finance additional businesses which may limit our ability to pursue our business strategy; the business services industry is competitive and fragmented; if we are unable to compete effectively, our business, financial condition and results of operations may be negatively impacted; and there is volatility in our stock price.

With respect to the agreement to acquire Marcum, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the parties to consummate the transaction in a timely manner or at all; satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the transaction, including the ability to secure regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all; the possibility of litigation related to the transaction and the effects thereof; the possibility that anticipated benefits and/or synergies of the transaction will not be achieved in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that the costs of the transaction and/or liabilities assumed will be more significant than anticipated; the possibility that integration will prove more costly and/or time consuming than anticipated; the possibility that the transaction could disrupt ongoing plans and operations of the parties or their respective relationships with clients, other business partners and employees; the possibility that the financing will not be obtained as anticipated and the effects of the increased leverage of the Company following the transaction; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Such forward-looking statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known

or unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed.

A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual

Report

on

Form

10-K

for

the

year

ended December

31,

2023, "Item

1A.

Risk

Factors"

of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the Company's other filings with the SEC at

All forward-looking statements made in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

