CBIZ REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH 2024 RESULTS


10/29/2024 6:47:15 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • TOTAL REVENUE OF $438.9 MILLION, UP 6.9%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 5.1%
  • NET INCOME UP 4.2%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 23.0%
  • GAAP EPS UP 4.5%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 27.3%

NINE-MONTH HIGHLIGHTS:

  • TOTAL REVENUE OF $1.4 BILLION UP 7.1%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 4.6%
  • NET INCOME DOWN 1.5%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 7.0%
  • GAAP EPS DOWN 0.8%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 7.5%

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ ) ("CBIZ" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

For the 2024 third quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $438.9 million, an increase of $28.3 million, or 6.9%, compared with $410.5 million reported for the same period in 2023. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $7.6 million, or 1.8%, to third-quarter 2024 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by
$20.8 million, or 5.1%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $35.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter, compared with $33.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

For
the
nine
months ended
September
30,
2024,
CBIZ recorded revenue of $1,353.2 million, an increase of $89.5 million, or 7.1%, over the $1,263.6 million recorded for the same period in 2023. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $30.9 million, or 2.4%, to revenue growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Same-unit revenue increased by $58.7 million, or 4.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $131.8 million, or $2.62
per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $133.7 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

On July 31, 2024, CBIZ announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), a national accounting and advisory firm, and with essentially all closing conditions met, the transaction is expected to close in the coming days. During the 2024 third quarter, CBIZ incurred approximately $14.8 million in fees related to the Marcum transaction which adversely impacted GAAP earnings results by $0.20 per diluted share. For the first nine months of 2024, $21.4 million in fees were incurred in connection with the Marcum transaction with an adverse impact on GAAP earnings results of $0.31 per diluted share. More information relating to this pending transaction can be found on CBIZ's website at

Excluding nonrecurring acquisition-related integration expenses, transaction costs incurred related to the Marcum transaction, and gain from the sale of a national practice, Adjusted net income was
$42.3 million
in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted net income of $33.2 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.84 for the third-quarter of 2024, an increase of 27.3%, compared with Adjusted earnings per share of $0.66 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the third- quarter of 2024 was $75.7 million, up 23.0%, compared with $61.6 million for the same period in 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Adjusted net income was $144.8 million, compared with Adjusted net income of $135.0 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was
$2.87 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 7.5%, compared with Adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $245.2 million, compared with $229.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Schedules reconciling Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included at the end of this release.

The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on September 30, 2024, was $337.3 million, with $252.0 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Adjusted earnings per share were up by over 27% and we are very pleased to report strong third quarter results. With the business performing in line with expectations for the first three quarters of the year and a favorable outlook for the fourth quarter, we are pleased to reaffirm our full-year 2024 guidance for Adjusted earnings per share."

Grisko continued, "With the Marcum transaction nearing closing, we are excited for the opportunities it presents to our collective team members, clients, and for the CBIZ shareholders. With combined annual revenues of approximately $2.8 billion, over 10,000 team members, offices from coast to coast, and our wide-range of high-value services including accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ will become the largest provider of professional services of our kind to the middle market. Upon closing, we will be unmatched in the depth of expertise and breadth of services we are able to provide to our clients and the career and growth opportunities we are able to offer our teams."

2024
Outlook

With an expected close in the fourth quarter of 2024, current guidance excludes the impact of the Marcum acquisition. Based on expectations for the remainder of the year, the Company expects the following:

  • Total revenue to grow within a range of 7% to 9% over the prior year.
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 28%.
  • Weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 50.0 to 50.5 million shares.
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be within a range of $2.37 to $2.42 per share, or within a range of 1% higher or lower than the $2.39 per share reported for 2023.
  • Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 10% to 12%, to $2.64 to $2.69 per share, compared with the $2.41 per share reported for 2023.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its third-quarter and nine-month financial results. The call will be webcast and an archived replay will be available at
investor-overview . Participants can register at
.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the
United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 offices in 33 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage
providers in the U.S. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: we may be more sensitive to revenue fluctuations than other companies, which could result in fluctuations in the market price of our common stock; payments on accounts receivable may be slower than expected, or amounts due on receivables or notes may not be fully collectible; we are dependent on the services of our executive officers, other key employees, producers and service personnel, the loss of whom may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations; restrictions imposed by independence requirements and conflict of interest rules may limit our ability to provide services to clients of the attest firms with which we have contractual relationships and the ability of such attest firms to provide attestation services to our clients; our goodwill and intangible assets could become impaired, which could lead to material non-cash charges against earnings; certain liabilities resulting from acquisitions are estimated and could lead to a material non-cash impact on earnings; governmental regulations and interpretations are subject to changes, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our business services operations, our business models, or our revenue; changes in the United States healthcare or public health environment, including new healthcare legislation or regulations, may adversely affect the revenue and margins in our or our clients' businesses; we are subject to risks relating to processing customer transactions for our payroll and other transaction processing businesses; cyber-attacks or other security breaches involving our computer systems or the systems of one or more of our vendors or clients could materially and adversely affect our business; we are subject to risk as it relates to software that we license from third parties; we could be held liable for errors and omissions, contract claims, or other litigation judgments or expenses; the future issuance of additional shares could adversely affect the price of our common stock; our principal stockholders may have substantial control over our operations; we require a significant amount of cash for interest payments on our debt and to expand our business as planned; terms of our credit facility may adversely affect our ability to run our business and/or reduce stockholder returns; our failure to satisfy
covenants in our debt instruments could cause a default under those instruments; we are reliant on information processing systems and any failure of these systems could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations; we may not be able to acquire and finance additional businesses which may limit our ability to pursue our business strategy; the business services industry is competitive and fragmented; if we are unable to compete effectively, our business, financial condition and results of operations may be negatively impacted; and there is volatility in our stock price.

With respect to the agreement to acquire Marcum, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the parties to consummate the transaction in a timely manner or at all; satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the transaction, including the ability to secure regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all; the possibility of litigation related to the transaction and the effects thereof; the possibility that anticipated benefits and/or synergies of the transaction will not be achieved in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that the costs of the transaction and/or liabilities assumed will be more significant than anticipated; the possibility that integration will prove more costly and/or time consuming than anticipated; the possibility that the transaction could disrupt ongoing plans and operations of the parties or their respective relationships with clients, other business partners and employees; the possibility that the financing will not be obtained as anticipated and the effects of the increased leverage of the Company following the transaction; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Such forward-looking statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known
or unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed.

A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual
Report
on
Form
10-K
for
the
year
ended December
31,
2023, "Item
1A.
Risk
Factors"
of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the Company's other filings with the SEC at

All forward-looking statements made in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CBIZ, INC.
 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
 (In
thousands,
except
percentages
and
per
share
data)










Three Months Ended September 30,







2024

%

2023

%




Revenue

$
438,884

100.0
%

$
410,539

100.0
%






Operating
expenses
(1)

365,971

83.4

342,148

83.3




Gross
margin

72,913

16.6

68,391

16.7






Corporate
general
and
administrative
expenses
(1)

23,227

5.3

13,136

3.2




Operating
income

49,686

11.3

55,255

13.5






Other
(expense)
income:








Interest
expense

(4,968)

(1.1)

(5,848)

(1.4)




Gain
on
sale
of
operations,
net

4,953

1.1

77

-




Other
income (expense),
net
(1)
(2)

1,300

0.3

(2,288)

(0.6)




Total
other
income (expense),
net

1,285

0.3

(8,059)

(2.0)




Income
before
income tax
expense

50,971

11.6

47,196

11.5






Income
tax
expense

15,887

13,514





Net
income

$
35,084

8.0
%

$
33,682

8.2
%
















Diluted
earnings
per
share

$

0.70


$

0.67

















Diluted
weighted
average
common
shares outstanding

50,401

50,371





Other
data:










Adjusted
EBITDA (3)

$
75,713

$
61,564





Adjusted
EPS
(3)

$

0.84

$

0.66






(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income before income tax expense."

Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, are as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended September 30,


2024

% of Revenue

2023

% of Revenue

Operating
(income)
expenses

$

7,305

1.7
%

$

(3,009)

(0.7)
%

Corporate
general
& administrative
(income)
expenses

1,064

0.2
%

(452)

(0.1)
%

Other
income
(expenses),
net

8,369

1.9
%

(3,461)

(0.8)
%

Excluding the impact of the previously mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, are as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended September 30,


2024


2023


As
Reported

Deferred
Compensation
Plan


Adjusted

%
of
Revenue


As
Reported

Deferred
Compensation
Plan


Adjusted

%
of
Revenue

Gross
margin

$
72,913

$

7,305

$
80,218

18.3
%

$
68,391

$

(3,009)

$
65,382

15.9
%

Operating
income

49,686

8,369

58,055

13.2
%

55,255

(3,461)

51,794

12.6
%

Other
income (expense),
net

1,300

(8,369)

(7,069)

(1.6)
%

(2,288)

3,461

1,173

0.3
%

Income
before
income tax
expense

50,971

-

50,971

11.6
%

47,196

-

47,196

11.5
%

(2)
Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the three months ended
September 30, 2024, and 2023, is expense of $5.7 million
and
$0.6
million, respectively,
related
to
net
changes in
the
fair
value
of
contingent
consideration
related
to
CBIZ's prior acquisitions.

(3)
Refer to the schedules reconciling Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release and for additional information as to the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures to stockholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC.
 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
 NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
 (In
thousands,
except
percentages
and
per
share
data)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024

%

2023

%

Revenue

$1,353,193

100.0
%

$1,263,647

100.0
%

Operating
expenses
(1)

1,108,824

81.9

1,027,146

81.3

Gross
margin

244,369

18.1

236,501

18.7

Corporate
general
and
administrative
expenses
(1)

63,988

4.7

44,527

3.5

Operating
income

180,381

13.4

191,974

15.2

Other
(expense)
income:



Interest
expense

(15,363)

(1.1)

(15,023)

(1.2)

Gain
on
sale
of
operations,
net

4,953

0.4

176

-

Other
income, net
(1)
(2)

13,207

1.0

8,245

0.7

Total
other
income (expense),
net

2,797

0.3

(6,602)

(0.5)

Income
before
income tax
expense

183,178

13.7

185,372

14.7

Income
tax
expense

51,417

51,667

Net
income

131,761

9.7
%

133,705

10.6
%






Diluted
earnings
per
share

$

2.62

$

2.64





Diluted
weighted
average
common
shares outstanding

50,359

50,644

Other
data:





Adjusted
EBITDA (3)

$
245,226

$
229,222

Adjusted
EPS
(3)

$
2.87

$
2.67

(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income before income tax expense."

Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, are as follows (in thousands):

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024

% of Revenue

2023

% of Revenue

Operating
expenses

$
18,164

1.3
%

$

6,853

0.5
%

Corporate
general
and
administrative

2,444

0.2
%

821

0.1
%

Other
income,
net

20,608

1.5
%

7,674

0.6
%

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, are as follows (in thousands):


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024




2023


As

Deferred

Compensation


%
of

As

Deferred

Compensation


%
of

Reported

Plan

Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Plan

Adjusted

Revenue

Gross
margin

$244,369

$

18,164

$262,533

19.4
%

$236,501

$

6,853

$243,354

19.3
%

Operating
income

180,381

20,608

200,989

14.9
%

191,974

7,674

199,648

15.8
%

Other
income (expense),
net

13,207

(20,608)

(7,401)

(0.5)
%

8,245

(7,674)

571

-
%

Income
before
income tax
expense

183,178

-

183,178

13.5
%

185,372

-

185,372

14.7
%

(1)
Included in "Other income, net" for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, is expense of $6.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.


(2)
Refer to the schedules reconciling Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release and for additional information as to the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures to stockholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC.
 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
 (In
thousands)


SELECT SEGMENT DATA



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue





Financial
Services

$


322,295

$

298,372

$
1,004,158

$

932,388

Benefits
and
Insurance
Services

104,040

100,287

309,867

296,179

National
Practices

12,549

11,880

39,168

35,080

Total

$


438,884

$

410,539

$
1,353,193

$

1,263,647






Gross
Margin





Financial
Services

$


61,656

$


48,692

$

215,149

$

194,820

Benefits
and
Insurance
Services

21,075

20,651

60,022

61,246

National
Practices

1,448

1,213

4,106

3,285

Operating
expenses
-
unallocated
(1):



Other
expense

(3,961)

(5,174)

(16,744)

(15,997)

Deferred
compensation

(7,305)

3,009

(18,164)

(6,853)

Total

$


72,913

$


68,391

$

244,369

$

236,501


(1)
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains or losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."

CBIZ, INC.
 SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED)
 (In
thousands)




Nine
Months Ended
September
30,


2024

2023

Net
income

$

131,761

$

133,705

Adjustments
to
reconcile
net
income
to
net
cash provided
by
operating
activities:

Depreciation
and
amortization
expense

28,593

26,965

Gain
on
sale
of
operations,
net

(4,953)

(176)

Bad
debt
expense,
net
of
recoveries

2,099

1,011

Adjustments
to
contingent
earnout liability,
net

6,340

2,071

Stock-based
compensation
expense

7,431

9,721

Other noncash adjustments

5,276

5,533

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by


operating activities

176,547

178,830

Changes
in
assets
and liabilities,
net
of
acquisitions
and divestitures

(108,379)

(121,576)

Net
cash
provided
by
operating
activities

68,168

57,254

Net
cash used
in
investing
activities

(24,911)

(76,630)

Net
cash used
in
financing
activities

(85,222)

(18,442)

Net
decrease
in
cash,
cash equivalents
and
restricted
cash

(41,965)

(37,818)

Cash,
cash
equivalents
and
restricted
cash at
beginning
of year

$

157,148

$

160,145

Cash,
cash
equivalents
and
restricted
cash at
end
of
period

$
115,183

$

122,327




Reconciliation
of
cash,
cash
equivalents
and
restricted
cash
to
the
consolidated
balance sheet:

Cash
and cash
equivalents

$


1,076

$


1,415

Restricted
cash

43,104

38,229

Cash
equivalents
included
in
funds held
for
clients

71,003

82,683

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

115,183

$

122,327

CBIZ, INC.
 SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
 (In
thousands)



September 30, 2024




December 31, 2023

Cash
and
cash equivalents

1,076


8,090

Restricted
cash

43,104


30,362

Accounts
receivable,
net

476,565


380,152

Other
current
assets

42,902


34,895

Current
assets
before funds
held
for
clients

563,647


453,499

Funds
held
for
clients

112,148


159,186

Goodwill
and
other
intangible
assets,
net

1,030,104


1,008,604






Total
assets

2,133,370




2,043,592







Current
liabilities
before
client
fund
obligations

340,598


352,028

Client
fund obligations

112,319


159,893

Total
long-term
debt,
net

335,835


310,826






Total
liabilities

1,205,450




1,251,974







Treasury
stock

(910,537)


(899,093)






Total
stockholders'
equity

927,920




791,618







Debt
to
equity

36.2
%


39.3
%

Days
sales outstanding
(DSO)
(1)

97


78






Shares
outstanding

50,188


49,814

Basic
weighted
average
common
shares outstanding

50,101


49,989

Diluted
weighted
average
common
shares
outstanding

50,359


50,557

(1)
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve months daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on September 30, 2023, was 96.

CBIZ,
INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION
 Net
Income and
Diluted
Earnings Per
Share
("EPS") to
Adjusted
Net
Income,
EPS
and
EBITDA(1)
(Unaudited.
Amounts in
thousands,
except per
share
data)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2024


2023


Amounts

EPS


Amounts

EPS

Net
income

$

35,084

$


0.70


$

33,682

$


0.67

Adjustments:




Gain
on
sale
of
assets,
net

-

-

(1,375)

(0.03)

Integration
& retention
costs
related
to
acquisitions
(2)

347

0.01

583

0.01

Facility
optimization
costs
(3)

-

-

255

0.01

Gain
on
sale
of
operations,
net

(4,953)

(0.10)

(77)

-

Transaction
costs (4)

14,794

0.29

-

-

Income
tax
effect related
to
adjustments

(2,954)

(0.06)

154

0.00

Adjusted
net income

$
42,318

$


0.84


$

33,222

$


0.66

Interest
expense

$

4,968

$

5,848

Income
tax
expense

15,887

13,514

Tax
effect related
to
the adjustments
above

2,954

(154)

Depreciation

3,532

3,083

Amortization

6,054

6,051

Adjusted
EBITDA

$

75,713



$

61,564





Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2023


Amounts

EPS


Amounts

EPS

Net
income

$
131,761

$


2.62


$
133,705

$


2.64

Adjustments:




Gain
on
sale
of
assets,
net

-

-

(1,500)

(0.03)

Transaction
costs related
to
acquisitions
(2)

-

-

611

0.01

Integration
& retention
costs
related
to
acquisitions
(2)

1,259

0.03

2,451

0.05

Facility
optimization
costs
(3)

340

0.01

476

0.01

Gain
on
sale
of
operations,
net

(4,953)

(0.10)

(176)

-

Transaction
costs (4)

21,445

0.43

-

-

Income
tax
effect related
to
adjustments

(5,078)

(0.12)

(568)

(0.01)

Adjusted
net income

$
144,774

$


2.87


$
134,999

$


2.67

Interest
expense

$

15,363

$

15,023

Income
tax
expense

51,417

51,667

Tax
effect related
to
the adjustments
above

5,078

568

Depreciation

10,575

9,174

Amortization

18,019

17,791

Adjusted
EBITDA

$
245,226



$
229,222



(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Net income" and "Diluted earnings per share." Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any financial information determined under GAAP. Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA exclude significant non-operating related gains and losses that management does not consider on-going in nature. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by the Company as performance measures to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results and to evaluate results relative to employee compensation targets. Accordingly, the Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures allows its stockholders, debt holders, and other interested parties to meaningfully compare the Company's period-to-period operating results.

(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
Amounts reported in 2024 related to the costs incurred related to the acquisitions of Erickson, Brown & Kloster, LLC and CompuData, Inc., and those reported in 2023 related to the acquisition of Somerset CAPs and Advisors.

(3)
These
costs
relate
to
incremental
non-recurring
lease
expense
incurred as
a
result
of
CBIZ's real
estate optimization efforts.

(4)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring legal and other professional service costs incurred in connection with the announced purchase of Marcum.

CBIZ,
INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Full
Year
2024
Diluted
Earnings Per
Share
("EPS") Guidance
to
Full
Year
2024
Adjusted
Diluted EPS(1)




Full Year 2024 Guidance


Low


High

Diluted
EPS
-
GAAP
Guidance

$

2.37

$

2.42

Adjustments:





Transaction costs(2)

0.31

0.31

Other
adjustments
(3)

(0.04)

(0.04)


Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance

$

2.64

$

2.69

GAAP
Diluted EPS
for
2023

$

2.39

$

2.39

Adjusted
Diluted
EPS
for
2023

$

2.41


2.41

GAAP
Diluted EPS
Range

(1)
%

1
%

Adjusted
Diluted
EPS
Range

10
%

12
%

(1) The full year 2024 guidance is based on management's current expectations for the remainder of 2024, excluding the impact of the announced acquisition of Marcum.

(2) These costs include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring legal and other professional service costs incurred in connection with the announced purchase of Marcum.

(3) These adjustments include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring consulting, technology, personnel, and other first year operating and general administrative costs incurred related to the acquisitions of Erickson, Brown & Kloster, LLC and CompuData, Inc., as well as the gain on sale of certain operations.

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

