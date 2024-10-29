India Foreseen As The Future Tech Superpower With Rapidly Growing Tech, Media, And Telecom (TMT) Sector
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: India Tech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
At $3.9 trillion, India is currently the world's fifth-largest Economy by GDP and, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is the fastest-growing economy among the G20. The UN estimates India has also surpassed China as the world's most populous country. India could have a working-age population of over 800 million by 2035, which is why many global fund managers see it as the world's coming economic superpower.
Key Highlights
The Indian government has bolstered the digital ecosystem by courting foreign investment and introducing digitalization policies. Indians are now more connected than ever before. According to the analyst, 55% of the Indian population have a smartphone in 2024, and penetration is expected to increase to 62% by 2029. The Indian IT and telecom service companies are the flag-bearers for the country's tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector and have grown as large as their global counterparts. Around 65% of India's population live rurally, many in areas lacking basic amenities (drinking water, sanitation, and electricity). The public and private sectors suffer from governance issues, and there is a lack of in-house tech manufacturing capability. Nonetheless, the country has become a tech powerhouse thanks to government support and private investment. An increasingly prosperous and connected India will help it to become a technological superpower in the coming decade.
Report Scope
This report looks at the current state of India's tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sector and its tech-driven automotive sector. It analyzes 12 key drivers of India's tech sector: semiconductors, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, solar panels, space technology, gaming, IT services, digital payments, ecommerce, social media, music, film, and TV, and telecom services. There are market forecasts for each of these segments, and analysis of the leading companies.
India is an increasingly important market for TMT companies. This report provides invaluable insight into this potentially lucrative theme, including details of the leading companies and market forecasts for fast-growing segments like ecommerce, mobile payments, and video streaming.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Trends India's Tech Drivers Timeline Signals Companies Sector Scorecard Glossary Research Methodology
Company Coverage:
1mg 99 Games Abhiwan Technology Accenture Adani Solar Agnikul Cosmos Airbus Alibaba Alphabet Alphabet Alphabet (Google) Amazon Amazon AMD Amdocs America Movil American Tower Ant Group (AliPay) Apple ArianeGroup Arm ASML AT&T Ather Atos Bajaj Auto Bajaj Group (Bajaj Electricals) Bellatrix Aerospace Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel (Airtel Payments Bank) Billdesk Blue Origin Bluestar BMW Boeing Broadcom BSNL (MTNL) BT Group BYD ByteDance (TikTok, Douyin) Canadian Solar Capgemini CDIL Semiconductors CGI Charter Communications China Mobile Cognizant Comcast Cred Crompton Greaves DBS Bank Deutsche Telekom Dhruva Space Dixon Technologies DXC Technology e& Earth2Orbit eBay Electronic Arts Emmwee EPAM Systems Epic Games European Space Agency (ESA) Eutelsat (OneWeb) Fashnear (Meesho) First Solar Foxconn Fujitsu Geely General Motors Glance (Roposo) Godrej (Appliances) Godrej Aerospace Hanwha Solar Havells HCLTech Hero Electric Hexaware Hinduja Group (Ashok Leyland) HPE Huawei Hyundai Motors IBM IFB Appliances Imagine Marketing India Forums Infosys Intel Intex Technologies ISRO JA Solar JBM Motors Jetsynthesis Jinko Solar Juego Studios Kawa Space KDDI Krafton Kyndryl L3Harris Larsen & Toubro LG Electronics Lockheed Martin Lohia Auto Longi Solar LTIMindtree Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Susten Mastercard Meta Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) Meta (Whatsapp) Mic Electronics Microsoft Microsoft (LinkedIn) Mitsubishi Mobikwick Mohalla Tech (ShareChat/Moj) Moschip Technologies Mphasis NASA Nazara Technologies NetEase Netflix Nintendo Nissan Northrop Grumman NTT NTT Data Nvidia Nykaa Octro Ola Olectra Greentech Oppo Orange Orient Orion InfoSolutions Panasonic Paramount Global PayPal Paytm PayU People Group Persistent Systems PhonePe Pine Labs Pixxel Planet Labs PVR Inox Qualcomm Rakuten Rayzlon Solar RazorPay Reddit Reliance Industries Reliance Industries (Jio Payments Bank) Reliance Industries (JioMart) Reliance Jio Renault RenewSys Roblox Rocket Labs SAIC Samsung Electronics Saregama Saudi Telecom Company Scatec Solar Sea Shopify SK Hynix Skyroot Aerospace Snapdeal SoftBank Sony Sony Pictures Networks SpaceX Spotify Stellantis Sunpower SunTV Suzuki Swiggy TalesunSolar Tata Elxsi Tata Group (BigBasket) Tata Motors Tata Power Solar TCS Tech Mahindra Tech4Billion Media Telefonica Telstra Tencent Tencent (WeChat Pay) Tencent (WeChat) Tesla The Walt Disney Company (+Hotstar) Tips Industries T-Mobile US Tongwei Solar Toyota T-Series Uber UTV Motion Pictures Verizon VerSe Innovation (Josh) Viacom18 (JioCinemas) Vikram Solar Virgin Galactic Visa Vivo Vodafone Idea Volkswagen Vu Televisions Waaree Energies Walmart (Flipkart, Myntra) Walmart (PhonePe) Warner Bros. Discovery Wipro Xiaomi Zee Entertainment Zomato Zupee
