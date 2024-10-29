BRICS summit serves as significant platform for President Putin to assert Russia’s role on international stage

(MENAFN) The recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, served as a significant platform for President Vladimir to assert Russia’s role on the international stage, countering Western narratives of isolation. Through a series of bilateral meetings with influential leaders—including Xi Jinping of China, Narendra Modi of India, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates—Putin aimed to strengthen his vision of BRICS as a formidable counterweight to the Western bloc led by the United States.



Yet, the summit's implications extended beyond the official agenda; they were marked by sidelined discussions and notable absences. One of the most striking outcomes was the absence of any new additions to the organization. After the 2023 Johannesburg summit, which welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates—nearly doubling BRICS’s founding membership from five (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to nine—any further expansion has come to a standstill.



Argentina, which had received an invitation to join in 2023, chose not to take part, and Saudi Arabia similarly remained inactive regarding its invitation. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s absence from the Kazan gathering highlighted a disconnect among these key players. Furthermore, Kazakhstan, Russia's largest Central Asian neighbor, opted out of joining shortly before the summit, a decision that incited Russia's ire and led to an immediate ban on imports of various agricultural products from Kazakhstan in retaliation.



While several invited nations declined the opportunity to join BRICS, numerous countries have expressed interest in establishing closer ties with the bloc. President Putin revealed that 34 countries are seeking to engage more closely with BRICS, a notable increase from the 23 countries reported by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor before the 2023 summit.



In conclusion, the Kazan summit illustrated the intricate dynamics within BRICS, showcasing a scenario of stalled expansion despite growing interest from a range of nations. Putin's ambitions to position Russia as a pivotal player within this alternative global alliance are clear, yet the ongoing challenges of harmonizing such diverse countries under the BRICS banner remain a significant hurdle.

