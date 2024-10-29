(MENAFN) As international inaction persists alongside unwavering support from the United States, Israel continues to employ a range of military protocols in the Gaza Strip, all aimed at one devastating objective: the genocide of the Palestinian population. Although these protocols have various names—such as Mosquito, Wasps, Suburbs, Fire Belt, and Hannibal—their ultimate goals remain disturbingly similar.



Since the commencement of this extermination campaign on October 7, 2023, the violence has led to over 143,500 Palestinian deaths and injuries, with a significant number of these being women and children. Furthermore, more than 10,000 individuals are reported missing, contributing to what is now regarded as one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent history, compounded by widespread destruction and famine.



International law strictly prohibits the use of civilians as human shields and forbids coercing them into combat situations. Nevertheless, reports have surfaced indicating that the Israeli army has been utilizing detained Palestinian civilians as shields when entering areas deemed "potentially booby-trapped." An Israeli soldier, in a recent interview with CNN, acknowledged the use of the so-called "mosquito protocol" in Gaza, characterizing it as a routine practice among the troops.



On October 24, the soldier described an incident in which a senior officer ordered the use of two detained Palestinians, aged 16 and 20, as human shields before entering buildings. This account was validated by the detainees, Muhammad Shabbir and Muhammad Saad, who confirmed that they had been employed in this capacity by Israeli forces.



This is not the first report of such practices; media outlets have previously highlighted the use of the "mosquito protocol" in Gaza. For example, on October 12, The New York Times quoted Israeli soldiers and officials who admitted that the military had employed Palestinian civilians as shields. The report indicated that "at least 11 teams, consisting of Israeli soldiers and intelligence personnel, used Palestinians as human shields in five different cities throughout the Gaza Strip."



As the situation in Gaza continues to worsen, serious questions arise regarding the accountability of military operations and the safeguarding of civilians in conflict zones. The ongoing humanitarian crisis amplifies the urgent need for the international community to address these violations and to seek immediate solutions to alleviate the suffering faced by the Palestinian people.

