Innovative Trends Transforming The Lending Industry In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Lending 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a roundup of innovations within multiple retail and wealth management markets, with a particular focus on loans, mortgages, BNPL, and credit cards. The report explores the shifts in customer behavior towards different types of loans including BNPL, mortgages, digital lenders, and credit cards.

The lending landscape has evolved over the years, moving away from traditional, manual processes to automated, technology-driven solutions. Today, advances in technology-such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain-have revolutionized the landscape, enabling lenders to perform more accurate risk assessments, offer personalized products, and streamline application processes.

The development of microloans and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending has provided access to credit where traditional banks may not operate, connecting borrowers directly with individual lenders. These solutions are most impactful in Southeast Asia and Africa, which have some of the highest rates of unbanked individuals, according to the analyst's Market Driver Analytics.

Report Scope



Consumers are increasingly expecting greater levels of service from their financial services providers. This has pushed lenders to develop products with a simple, online application and a quick approval process so that customers have access to credit as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

Financial inclusion initiatives have led lenders to develop alternative credit-scoring techniques for underserved and unbanked populations without traditional credit scores. In the mortgage market, lenders have focused on automating the approval and transaction processes, with companies such as Better offering a fully digital process, even through to closure. Additionally, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) mortgages are becoming a prominent product in the market.

Reasons to Buy



Track competitors' innovations.

Identify factors affecting consumer loans and wealth management. Unlock analysis of the drivers of taking out loans and lending.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Drivers of Innovation

Innovation in Loans

Innovation in Mortgages

Buy Now, Pay Later

Innovation in Credit Cards Appendix

Company Coverage:



Capital One

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

earnest

FinWise

HDFC Bank

Risk Seal

Fundfina

Tala

Nova Credit

M-Pesa

Fairbanc

Aave

Nexo

Better

Divvy

TerraZero

Bank of Ireland

Barclays

NatWest

Nationwide

ING

UOB

Deutsche Bank

Pacaso

Uplift

Bumper

Splitit

Klarna

Affirm

Afterpay

Gemini

Bilt

Funding Circle Payhawk

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900