Surge In End Of Year Gifts For Teachers In The United Kingdom Signifies Shift In Consumer Priorities - Tesco Came Out As Top Retailer To Purchase From For This Occasion
Date
10/29/2024 6:31:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK End of Year Gifts for Teachers 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The End of Year Gifts for Teachers 2024 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for end of year gifts for teachers. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
The proportion of consumers buying end of year gifts for teachers this year has risen by 8.5% in 2024 to almost 25%. This was driven by gifting as shoppers prioritized this category over greeting cards.
Scope
Tesco came out on top for retailer to purchase from for this occasion Contributing to a class fun was the most popular way of buying gifts for teachers, especially after a financially tough year.
Reasons to Buy
Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options, in order to maximise sales potential. Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which gift categories are shopped the most by consumers, to adapt ranges to current trends. Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay
Company Coverage:
Aldi Amazon ASDA B&M Card Factory CO OP Home Bargains Lidl Morrisons Notonthehighstreet Poundland Sainsbury's Tesco
Key Topics Covered:
Consumer Attitudes Buying dynamics End of year gifts for teachers spending
Average spend Retailer selection End of year gifts for teachers statements
Gifts Buying dynamics Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfillment Retailer selection Buying dynamics Cards & gift wrap Buying dynamics Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfillment Retailer selection Buying dynamics Methodology
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29102024004107003653ID1108828260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.