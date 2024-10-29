Beam Therapeutics To Hold Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Abstracts Accepted For Presentation At ASH Annual Meeting
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and review the company's abstracts accepted for presentation at the upcoming 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Hematology (ASH).
A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for 60 days following the presentation.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.
