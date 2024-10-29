BJP Started ‘Ayushman Arogya Yojana’ Scheme: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma claimed on Tuesday that the BJP started the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' scheme in the state.

“There was a time when getting in private hospitals was a dream for the poorer people. Many people lost their lives due to lack of money. In other cases, the entire family was burdened with debt. That is why the BJP government came up with the world's largest insurance scheme in the form of Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” the Chief Minister said while attending the Critical Care Unit foundation laying programme in Bharatpur.

He added that the scheme not only freed the citizens from the worry of treatment expenses but also initiated a new revolution in the field of health.

“To ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach more and more people, its scope is being continuously expanded. Our effort is to ensure that the elderly do not depend on anyone for treatment and that they can get health facilities with dignity,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government is constantly striving to strengthen the state's health infrastructure so that every needy person can get high-quality medical facilities on time.

"We are proud that the state government has started 49 district hospitals to provide respectful and comfortable treatment to the elderly. Most of the medical services will be provided to the elderly in the homes so that they do not need to go anywhere else," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the government has started the 'Ayushman Arogya Yojana' by integrating the Central government's 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' and the health insurance schemes operated in the state, which was formally launched in February.

“The objective of this initiative is to provide integrated and effective health security to all the citizens of the state,” he said

He added that people will get treatment up to Rs 25 lakhs. "We have made the scheme effective by incorporating the best practices of other states. It has packages for schemes like cancer, there are packages for treatment of various diseases for children. There are provisions for patients from other states who come to Rajasthan for treatment. More than 1800 hospitals in the state have joined the scheme,” he said.

He added that kidney, liver and heart diseases are also being treated, adding that more than 13 lakh children have been registered in the vaccination program.

“We have launched a campaign against adulteration called Shudh Aahar Adulteration Par Vaar in which Rajasthan has secured the first position in the country in terms of taking samples,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government has also started giving helpline numbers on hospital OPD slips, adding that Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened to get rid of the worry of expensive medicines.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of eight critical care blocks in Rajasthan under 'Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission' (PM-ABHIM) on Tuesday.