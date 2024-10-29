Situation in Northern Israel witnesses mark escalation of hostilities

(MENAFN) The situation in Northern Israel has seen a marked escalation of hostilities, with the Israeli military reporting the detection of 115 rocket launches on Monday. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, several of these rockets were intercepted before they could reach the town of Safed. Concurrently, Hezbollah claimed to have caused significant losses to the Israeli armed forces, stating that 90 have been killed since the beginning of the ongoing ground offensive.



Reports from Hebrew indicated that interceptions occurred in multiple locations, including Rosh Bina, Kfar Bloom, and the area surrounding Safed, where residents experienced a series of loud explosions. In light of the rocket threats, the Israeli home front issued alerts, prompting sirens to sound throughout Safed and nearby regions to warn civilians of the imminent danger.



The Israeli military confirmed that it tracked five rockets fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee. While some of these rockets were successfully intercepted, others fell in open fields, resulting in no immediate casualties or damage. Hezbollah took responsibility for the rocket attacks aimed at Israeli troops, highlighting strikes on soldiers stationed in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and additional assaults on a gathering of soldiers in Rosh Pina.



In the previous day's skirmishes, the Israeli military reported that seven officers and soldiers were injured amid the confrontations in southern Lebanon. In response to the persistent rocket threats, the Israeli military made the tactical decision to remove sections of the defensive walls previously established in northern Israel, which had been intended to guard against anti-tank missiles.



The developments of the day reflect the escalating tensions between the two sides, signaling the potential for further conflict as both Israel and Hezbollah maintain their respective stances in this ongoing confrontation. As the situation continues to unfold, the region remains on edge, with growing concerns about the implications for broader stability.

