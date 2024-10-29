AUGMENTED WORLD EXPO EU CELEBRATES UNPRECEDENTED XR GROWTH, RELEASES NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY ONE OF THE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AWE

EU 2024 arrives today, celebrating unprecedented growth and acceleration in the XR space. Europe's #1 business event focused on augmented reality and virtual reality kicks off with 140 speakers, 120+ exhibitors and nearly 2000 attendees.

Highlights of today's news includes:

Amfitrack will showcase its next generation motion tracker, AMFITRACKTM Gen3. The system and technology are engineers from scratch, and only use the latest generation cost-effective electronic components which enables the system to become very price competitive. The AMFITRACKTM system can be used for a wide range of applications. Key system features are full six degrees of freedom (6DOF) tracking, high precision, low system components cost, easy installation, and no line-of-sight issues. Assets here . Contact: [email protected] .

Artolution is proud to present its VIRTUAL BRIDGES program. This is the first program of its kind; an innovative curriculum in which refugee youth and artists from across the world meet each other in virtual spaces and collaborate on Virtual Reality art projects. Artolution has joined forces with the United Nations' Refugee Agency, UNHCR, to design and implement this program, aimed at strengthening the mental health of youth who have suffered the traumas of war and displacement. Press kit here . Contact:

[email protected] .



Austrian Business Agency (ABA), the business location agency of Austria, will present the Austrian XR landscape including companies (Umdasch, Fill, Andritz, Artivive, svarmony, VitreaLab and many more), platforms (AI Austria) and institutions (Austrian Institute of Technology, City of Vienna etc.) leading the development of AR/VR technology in Austria. Well known Austrian XR experts such as Matthias Grabner (AI Austria and Virnect Europe, editor of the landscape) and Andy Gstoll (influencer, ex-Qualcomm/ Wikitude) and other stakeholders from research and corporate/ startup sector will be present. Assets here . Contact:

[email protected] .

AREYES

will introduce the Stephen Vineburg MetaGallery: a new immersive, narrative virtual reality experience that invites people to explore an ever-evolving world of digital and abstract art, with a particular focus on storytelling. Guests can gain insights into the latest contemporary art trends, interact with a digital twin of Stephen and learn about digital art transformation and its impact on modern culture. The virtual gallery showcases five separate meta spaces that consist within one cohesive storyline. Assets here. Contact: [email protected] .

BavAR[t] will showcase its augmented reality platform that focuses on making art and culture more accessible to the public. Individuals are able to catch/discover 3D cultural objects in AR, earn points, and trade points for cultural goods. The company is currently undergoing significant growth, expanding from 1 million to 5 million points in France. They are also introducing German as a supported language on the platform. The collection is expanding rapidly, and they expect to surpass 5,000 artworks from museum collections by the beginning of January. Assets here . Contact:

[email protected] .

Burst World is an innovative virtual reality platform that transforms live entertainment by bringing immersive artist performances, digital collectibles and interviews with prolific figures into the VR space. Leveraging exclusive content and cutting-edge technology, Burst World is designed to engage millions of users across devices like the Apple vision pro and Meta Quest. Press kit

here . Contact: [email protected] .



HOLOFIL will showcase a new AR experience app along with a Free 3D animated model marketplace. The company offers a a tabletop hardware displays + 3D software (apps, games, 3d animations) platform ecosystem startup from Amsterdam, Netherlands with both B2B and B2C products. The aim is to capture attention and boost engagement for marketing, education, gaming use cases in retail,education, events, edtech, etc. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

The Hong Kong Pavilion , organized by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association, with funding support from the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, will feature twenty Hong Kong companies showcasing the latest innovations in game development, education & training, art technology and business technology. The pavilion will also feature a series of exciting exhibits demonstrating how the latest XR and AI technologies are being applied, offering visitors a firsthand experience of the innovation and strength of Hong Kong's digital entertainment industry. More info here . Contact: [email protected] .

Itseez3D , the leading developer of realistic avatars created from selfies, announces the beta version of the Avatar SDK Leap. Leap is facial motion capture software that transforms a video of a person speaking on camera into a 3D animation of the person's avatar. By leveraging neural networks to predict the shape and texture of the avatar, Leap delivers an unprecedented level of visual quality that transcends the uncanny valley. Learn more and get a free trial at . Contact: [email protected] .

J-MEX unveils MOXI, a cutting-edge motion control solution designed to elevate your endeavors. With three distinct product lines-Smart Suit, Swing Pro and Sports Tech-we cater to a diverse range of industries and applications. J-MEX is dedicated to perfecting motion control technology for industry leaders, academia, and top brands. More info here . Contact:

[email protected] .

Leopoly

will showcase cutting-edge 3D and XR solutions, including projects for Mercedes-Benz and Saab. In addition, E8 Lab

will showcase its groundbreaking Oyschair, designed to enhance the VR experience with its ergonomic design that prioritizes comfort, portability, and functionality. VR Expert, Europe's leading provider of VR & AR hardware, will present its latest hardware solutions designed to empower companies in implementing VR and AR technology. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

"Living The War" uses VR technology to offer a unique window into the challenges faced by Ukrainians. The project highlights the vital importance of freedom and the resilience of the Ukrainian people. It was created by The Game Changers NGO with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affaris of Ukraine and technical support from Sensorama. A preview is accessible on YouTube . Press kit here . Contact:

[email protected] .

LumiDB

transforms reality capture data management for industries handling large-scale 3D data, like construction, robotics, and geospatial services. As data volumes explode, LumiDB's API-driven platform makes it easy to query, access, and collaborate on massive datasets in real-time. LumiDB's managed cloud solution eliminates data chaos and enables seamless integration-turning complex datasets into a competitive advantage. Press kit here . Press contact:

[email protected] .

Luminous XR is unveiling a new simplified content creation tool allowing creators to unleash their imagination and bring their ideas to life with unparalleled speed and accessibility. The innovative no-code Virtual Reality (VR) tool - FLOW, provides creators, developers and enterprises with a seamless and efficient way of creating virtual, augmented and mixed reality,

metaverse style immersive training content without the need to be proficient in coding, in significantly less time it would take a competent developer creating training content from scratch. Press kit here . Contact:

[email protected] .

MiddleVR , a leader in multi-screen and cluster rendering, and LS GROUP , a specialist in immersive and innovative technological solutions, are announcing a strategic partnership aimed at transforming industrial simulation through immersive and physically realistic technologies. Through this collaboration, industrial companies will now be able to simulate complex processes with unprecedented accuracy in fully immersive, multi-user environments. More info here . Contact:

[email protected] or [email protected] .

NEARBrain will introduce its VR training platform to enhance medical residents' skills and improve surgical outcomes. This tool offers step-by-step surgical scenarios developed with top hospitals, allowing residents to practice in a virtual environment before entering the Operating Room. All features are accessible via VR headsets, and visitors can experience it firsthand at our booth. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

Niantic

will be presenting its vision for spatial computing at AWE Europe. This includes its 3D map of the world and integrated tools and services for capturing, locating and augmenting new AR experiences. Demonstrations on its booth will include Niantic Studio, Scaniverse 4.0, Hello Dot on the Meta Quest 3, and the new Snap Spectacles featuring an exclusive Peridot Beyond experience. This will be the first time the hardware will be available for public demo outside the US. Contact: [email protected] .

Ocutrx is pleased to unveil its latest headset, DigiLoupesTM, at AWE EU 2024. DigiLoupes is specifically designed for orthopedic and spinal surgery applications, featuring advanced AR/XR and pancake lens technology that provide high-quality optics in a compact package. DigiLoupes replaces "chin-on-chest" traditional and unergonomic loupes, and adds digital and extended reality features, an industry-leading 60-degree field-of-view, 5G connectivity, and 2304 x 1440 resolution-the highest current resolution offered by any medical XR/AR headset in the industry. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

Onirix is proud to announce new features for Onirix Spatial AR, transforming it into a "Smart Spaces" solution for the industrial sector. Now offering a smart relocation process and image miniatures to guide users, Spatial AR also enables interactive steps, questionnaires, real-time IoT information, and AI features. Additionally, an upcoming Gaussian splatting technique will enhance environment reconstruction for remote training sessions. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

Panasonic will exhibit MeganeX superlight 8K, our new ultra-light weight & ultra-high image quality VR headset, which is jointly developed by the Panasonic Group and Shiftall. Pre-order for selected countries in Europe starts October 29th at EUR 1899.00 / GBP 1599.00. For details, please visit:

.

Photon

will showcase two new mixed reality (MR) solutions at AWE 2024: Fusion Sticky Notes Cross-Platform Remote Relocation and Fusion Sticky Notes Meta SSA Colocalization. Built with Photon's Fusion networking engine, these samples enable seamless collaboration across devices like Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, supporting both remote and in-room teamwork. Features include synchronized sticky notes, real-time 3D drawing, advanced input options (e.g., Logitech MX Ink), and optimized performance for smooth shared experiences. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

PICO will showcase the new PICO 4 Ultra Enterprise, a cutting-edge mixed-reality headset engineered to transform enterprise environments. This MR headset is designed to unlock new potentials and foster growth across key sectors such as education, training, and Location Based Entertainment (LBE). Incorporating advanced mixed-reality features, the PICO 4 Ultra Enterprise is poised to become the foundation for next-level business solutions. At this AWE, PICO will demonstrate how the PICO 4 Ultra Enterprise can innovate various enterprise scenes. Additionally, PICO will announce their new software product designed to enhance their XR business and operations. Be sure to catch the announcement during their speech on the 29th from 14:30 to 14:55 at AWE EU. Press kit: here . Contact:

[email protected] .

poLight

ASA tunable optics technology addresses many of the design and user challenges facing AR/MR smartglasses, headworn devices and display projection units. Our TLens® delivers real-time accurate focusing, for sharp images both near and far, with ultra-low power consumption, constant field of view over varying focal distance, and precise object and gesture recognition for AI use. TWedge® delivers 4x improved resolution, high brightness and other benefits for display systems. poLight technology improves device battery life, enables smaller, lighter, more comfortable products, helps reduce visual fatigue, headaches and nausea, so users can see what the human eye sees in real time. Contact: [email protected] .

Polycular

will unveil Crew Together, revolutionising how teams collaborate in hybrid, co-located, and remote work environments. Crew Together takes place aboard a futuristic starship, where teams must navigate a series of immersive, interconnected challenges. Visitors at AWE Vienna can try out Crew Together on both tablets and VR headsets. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

Snap will offer demos of their recently introduced, fifth generation of Spectacles and brand-new operating system Snap OS. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

Surreal Touch

is the world's first 6-DoF controller designed specifically for Apple Vision Pro. It features self-tracking capabilities, operating without the need for external stations or manual calibration. With Surreal Touch, users can stream Steam VR games like Beat Saber and Half-Life: Alyx, offering an unmatched gaming experience on Vision Pro. Surreal Touch is now available for pre-order in the Kickstarter, with deliveries starting in December. Press kit here. Contact:

[email protected] .

svarmony, a leading global provider of immersive XR experiences, announces the Early Access Program for its Visual Positioning System (VPS) indoor navigation product, aryve. This exclusive program invites venues, of any kind like shopping malls, airports, museums to explore the full potential of AR-powered navigation solutions. Press kit: here. Contact: [email protected] .

SynergyXR

will unveil its latest innovation - the world's first no-code Procedure Builder, designed to make creating and scaling immersive XR training faster and easier than ever. Tested by Vestas Wind Systems, this groundbreaking tool empowers teams and subject matter experts to build XR training programs without needing coding skills or developers. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

Tredu has created a digital twin of Finnish forests which will be presented through a VR simulation, as well as artificial intelligence-based map software that can be used to teach future climate-resistant forestry with the help of a new training package developed for the simulator. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

VRdirect

has developed the VRXF file format as a standard for VR project creation and VR project sharing across devices. It is announcing that HTC VIVE is the first Virtual Reality headset manufacturer to support the VRXF format by enabling HTC VIVE headsets to open and play VRXF files. Enterprise users using headsets like VIVE Focus Vision and VIVE XR Elite will be able to work with VRXF files and quickly download and install the VRXF player (like the VRdirect app). Press kit: here . Contact: [email protected] .



VR History , a University of Tartu spin-off, specializes in custom Extended Reality (XR) solutions for museums, tourist destinations, attractions, and edutainment projects. It will be showcasing experiences including the first Soviet nuclear bomb testing on August 29, 1949 and VR Atomic World, a captivating dive into the atomic structure and the wonders of nuclear science. Press kit

here . Contact: [email protected] .

Xamk,

In collaboration with Finnish safety authorities, has created the Virtual Shelter - a next-generation VR training tool designed to simulate the use and management of civil defense shelters. Virtual Shelter utilizes narrative, gamification, user embodiment, and replayability for deeper learning experience. Press kit here . Contact: [email protected] .

XPANCEO , a deep-tech company developing the next generation of computing via smart contact lenses, revealed the latest prototype of its Smart Contact Lens for AR Vision at AWE Europe 2024. This new lens offers not only superior image quality but also a significantly expanded field of view, increasing from 10 degrees to 30 degrees. This provides users with a broader, more immersive augmented reality experience. In addition to supporting static images, the lens also enables dynamic imagery, allowing users to interact with moving visuals in real time. Press contact: Catalina Modirca, [email protected] .

Zappar - Mattercraft, Zappar's cutting-edge 3D web tool for creating immersive AR, VR & WebXR experiences, announced a groundbreaking integration with Immersal, a leading provider of Visual Positioning System (VPS) technology. This collaboration unlocks a new era of location-based augmented reality experiences for mobile bringing more immersive web experiences across the digital and physical worlds while ensuring, full data ownership and compliance addition, Zapbox, the ultimate iPhone accessory for immersive gaming, art and entertainment, announced Zapbox Link, a new app that leverages NVIDIA's

GeForce GPUs and CloudXR technology to deliver high-quality PC VR experiences on

iPhones, all at a highly accessible price point of just $99. Press kit: here . Contact: [email protected] .

