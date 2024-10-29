West To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
EXTON, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST ), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will present at the following conferences:
UBS Global Healthcare conference in Rancho
Pablos Verdes, California, on November 12, 2024 at 3:30 PM PST
Jefferies Healthcare Conference in
London, UK
on
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
at 1:00 PM GMT
Stephens Annual investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM CST
A live audio webcast of these events will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at . Replay of the
webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.
About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.
Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST ) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit .
All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.
