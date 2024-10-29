Toshiba TV Celebrates International Animation Day, Bringing Animation Classics To Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to commemorate International Animation Day in October, Toshiba invites you to rediscover the magic of your animation classics on the cutting-edge television series: X9900, Z870, and Z670. Whether it's the enchanting classics, the adventure-filled tales, or the groundbreaking CGI masterpieces, the Toshiba TV series is engineered to bring the magic back and help users rediscover the joy and wonder of these timeless classics, but with an upgraded experience that makes those cherished memories sparkle like never before.

image_5030810_21455719

Continue Reading

Embark on an Adventure with Impeccable Visual and Surround Sound

Equipped with its stunning 4K OLED

picture quality, the X9900

faithfully reproduces every vivid detail, texture, and movement of these beloved animated tales. Paired

with the immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound system, viewers are transported straight back to the carefree days of their youth, surrounded by the endearing characters and fantastical worlds they grew up with.

Relive your Favorite Animation with The Filmmaker Mode

Featuring the revolutionary REGZA Engine ZRi, the Toshiba Z670

is equipped with The Filmmaker Mode

that supported QLED TVs, which ensures viewers can relive their excitement on animation the same

as the original film director

visioned. The AI-powered technology automatically optimizes picture and sound quality to a cinematic level, providing an immersive viewing experience that allows you to fully dive into the timeless animated worlds.

Appreciate CGI Masterpiece with Vibrant Colors

From early cartoons to modern animated films that blend traditional and digital techniques, the Toshiba TV series

allows animation fans to appreciate the evolution. Even for the most intricate animations, Mini LED Z870 handles them like a pro, as its Total HDR Solution delivers deeper contrasts and brighter, more vibrant colors for a truly cinematic experience of those cherished cartoon favorites.

This International Animation Day, rediscover the magic of your favorite

animation

with

the Toshiba TV series. Let the superior audio-visual quality ignite your imagination and appreciation for the art of animation again, paying homage to the importance and beauty of this timeless medium.

For more information please visit: @Toshiba TV Global

About Toshiba TV:

With 70+ years of history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Toshiba TV stems from the excellence quest of customers, providing the world with responsible products to make the world a better place. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to authenticity in the actual world and a sincere dedication to its consumers, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

Photo -

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED