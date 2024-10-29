Friday Afternoons In December Are The Most Dangerous Time To Drive, Allstate Canada Data Shows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drivers are encouraged to apply extra caution as they drive into the weekends this winter

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter weather in Canada can present drivers with unique and challenging conditions. In fact, recent collision claims data from Allstate Insurance Company of Canad (“Allstate”) reveals December, January, and November are respectively the top three highest volume months for insurance claims due to a collision. Friday afternoons in December are particularly problematic when the company analyzed its data from the last two years.

It's possible the increase in collisions is the result of drivers navigating multiple factors. These can include stress from work near the end of the year, excitement to start the weekend, holiday preparations, fewer daylight hours, slippery roads, reduced visibility, or a combination of factors can create a challenging time for many Canadian drivers.

“Anyone can get a little rusty from one year to another, and even forget to apply some basic adjustments while at the wheel as the weather becomes colder,” said Odel Laing, Agency Manager at Allstate.“Combine that with a packed holiday schedule and the risk of a collision can rise. We're releasing this data to help drivers be aware of the increased risks on the road as we approach the end of 2024. The holiday season is busy enough without the added task of dealing with a collision.”

While not all provinces mandate winter tires, Allstate recommends them. The performance of all-season tires can begin to drop when the temperature is below 7 degrees Celsius, which can affect stopping distances and vehicle control.

Car Collision Data

Allstate claims data shows that colder weather conditions contribute to a significant increase in road accidents, for instance:



Fridays, followed by Thursdays, are the days of the week with the highest number of incidents that result in customers submitting a claim.

December is the worst month for car collisions, followed by January and then November.

Half of all incidents (50%) occur in the afternoon, between noon and 6 pm. The three most common reasons for making a collision-related claim are due to rear-end crashes, hit to a parked car, and changing lanes.

An 'Annual Learning Curve' for Canadian Winter Drivers

Regardless of skill level or how much experience one has on the road, Canadian winters require an adjustment to driving routines year after year. Here are five reminders to put into practice this winter:



Keep an eye on weather reports and have winter tires installed before the temperature drops to below 7 degrees Celsius.

Slow down and keep a reasonable distance from the vehicle in front of you.

Always signal turns and lane changes early so other vehicles know your intentions.

Understand your car's safety systems, but avoid relying on them by practicing defensive driving. Review your car insurance policy and roadside assistance coverage .



Allstate automotive claims information referenced above is based on internal analysis of data collected from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2024.

For more information on collision claims data, visit the Allstate blog .

