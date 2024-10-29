SIL's Li-Ion Intelli-Pack® 20Ah Nextgen Battery Selected By Avio To Improve The Performances Of Its Future Launchers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ion-polymer-nextgen-bat.png" width="256" height="195" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

20Ah LI-Ion NextGen Battery

This work is supported by ESA and funded by the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan“PNRR”

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Space Information Laboratories (SIL) proudly announces that its Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® 20Ah next generation battery has been selected by Avio, Italy to power its IFD (In Flight Demonstrator) avionics and telemetry subsystems.

SIL is a leading provider of high-end Li-Ion FTS, avionics, telemetry batteries, and GPS metric tracking and autonomous flight termination systems.

Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® battery technology was first Range Safety qualified back in 2013. Since then, this technology has achieved 100% mission success on DoD and commercial Space programs across multiple launch vehicle platforms.

On top of this, SIL has EAR-99 approval through the US Dept of Commerce to sell Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® battery technology overseas.

Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® smart and safe battery technology offers significantly higher energy density (200-250 Wh/Kg), high current discharge capability, enhanced reliability, and superior operational capability for launch vehicles and small satellites, at same time providing substantial volume and weight savings, and turn-key battery charge and discharge operations with an integrated battery management system (BMS)

Avio selected SIL's Li-Ion Polymer battery pack exactly due to this high-level performance in terms of power density and weight/space saving, crucial to the project and mission requirements and whose equivalent is not available on the market.

About Space Information Laboratories

Based in Santa Maria, CA, near Vandenberg SFB, Space Information Laboratories (SIL) is a world-class small business specializing in innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs. Serving multiple DoD agencies, and the commercial Space industry (US and Europe), SIL's expertise includes the development and production of Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS, avionics and telemetry batteries, VBITS GPS Tracking and Autonomous Flight Termination Units, and Space Based Range systems for aerospace vehicles. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified, ensuring the highest standards in design, manufacturing, and testing of flight units.

For more information about SIL, visit

About Avio

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector and defence program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1,300 highly qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency (ESA) placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Avio Contact: Gianluca MARTINI, Avio

E-mail: ...

SIL Contact: Edmund Burke, Space Information Laboratories (SIL)

Email: ...

Edmund Burke

Space Information Laboratories, LLC

+1 805-925-9010

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack Battery Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.