Correction: VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement For The Twelve Months Of FY2024 Ended August 31, 2024


10/29/2024 6:01:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction: adjusted comparative information of FY2023 in section 5. Explanatory notes of the interim condensed consolidated financial statement.

The Group Revenue stood at 97 272 thousand EUR during September of 2023 – August of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 97 868 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2023 – August of 2024 was 10 806 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 589 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2022– August of 2023 was 1 589 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 8 772 thousand.

The Group Revenue stood at 25 460 thousand EUR during June – August of 2024, while during the same period of FY2023 revenue was 26 322 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2024 was 2 905 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 789 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2023 was 1 934 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 072 thousand EUR.


Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment

  • Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY2024 ended August 31 2024 Corrected

