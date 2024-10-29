Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 25 October 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 41.4 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17













