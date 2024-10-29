Poland’s leader condemns government’s plan to temporarily suspend asylum rights

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed his concerns regarding the government's plan to temporarily suspend asylum rights. While he acknowledged the need for tighter migration policies in Poland and the EU, he criticized the proposal, fearing it could adversely affect Belarusian opposition figures facing persecution under Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Duda pointed out that Poland has historically benefitted from political asylum, emphasizing the moral implications of such a decision.



The Polish government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition, has taken a hardline stance on illegal immigration from Belarus, with a significant increase in asylum applications noted in early 2024. Official data reveals that 7,716 foreigners sought international protection in Poland in the first half of the year, marking a 79 percent increase compared to the previous year. A considerable portion of these applications came from Ukrainians and Belarusians, with notable rises from individuals from African countries and the Middle East.



Duda’s remarks come as Poland approaches critical presidential elections in spring 2024, where he is set to step down. Both government and opposition parties are currently in the process of selecting candidates for what many believe will be a pivotal vote. The rising number of asylum applications highlights the growing complexities of migration in Poland, especially as the government balances national security concerns with humanitarian obligations.



Additionally, President Duda underscored the importance of Eastern European security, asserting that Poland is not solely reliant on its allies for protection. He stated that Poland is actively enhancing its defense capabilities by acquiring US military equipment, demonstrating a commitment to building its readiness in a volatile geopolitical landscape. This proactive approach reflects Poland's recognition of its strategic position and the necessity of being a responsible ally in the region.

