UK prime minister, Lebanese counterpart urge for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

(MENAFN) British Prime Keir Starmer met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in London on Monday, holding high-level talks focused on the rising conflict in Lebanon and the Middle East. Their discussions emphasized the need for an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon to protect civilians and critical infrastructure, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.



Both leaders stressed the importance of a rapid cessation of hostilities, agreeing that a solution aligned with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 could foster long-term stability. Starmer also called for de-escalation in the broader region, urging all parties to pursue a sustainable peace process in the Middle East.



Since early Monday, Israeli airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon have killed at least 25 people, including children, and caused severe damage to homes, mosques, and infrastructure, as reported by Lebanese officials and Anadolu Agency. Israel’s intensified air campaign in Lebanon last month, aimed at Hezbollah targets, marked a new phase in the ongoing conflict that began escalating a year ago.



Lebanese health authorities report that Israeli attacks since October last year have killed over 2,670 people and injured nearly 12,500. On October 1, Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon, further intensifying the situation.

