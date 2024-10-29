Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 55 Palestinians In Beit Lahia, Gaza
Date
10/29/2024 5:17:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- A new massacre was committed by the Israeli Occupation forces, which slaughtered 55 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.
Gaza's health authorities said in a press release that the Israeli occupation bombarded a five-story house in Beit Lahia filled with displaced Palestinians, adding that scores of people were injured in the attack.
Eyewitnesses told KUNA that operations were underway to rescue those under the rubble despite the civil defense and hospitals being out of commission.
The Israeli occupation's brutal campaign against the northern Gaza Strip enters its 24th day with no sign of an end to the misery. (end)
wab
MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108828050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.