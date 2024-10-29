Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 55 Palestinians In Beit Lahia, Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- A new massacre was committed by the Israeli forces, which slaughtered 55 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Gaza's authorities said in a press release that the Israeli occupation bombarded a five-story house in Beit Lahia filled with displaced Palestinians, adding that scores of people were in the attack.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that operations were underway to rescue those under the rubble despite the civil defense and hospitals being out of commission.

The Israeli occupation's brutal campaign against the northern Gaza Strip enters its 24th day with no sign of an end to the misery. (end)

