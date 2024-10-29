Jacobs Appointed To Plan And Design Northern Ireland Water's Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Providing feasibility, design and climate change services under long-term framework

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) was appointed by Northern Ireland Water to a new professional services framework supporting water and wastewater capital improvements across the region. Northern Ireland Water provides water and sewerage services to approximately 840,000 households and businesses in Northern Ireland.

The framework will support Northern Ireland Water with the remainder of its Business Plan – a six-year program that includes significant upgrades to Northern Ireland Water's infrastructure for water and wastewater.

Jacobs' scope of work covers feasibility, design and climate change management services, including design services for major projects, water and wastewater network modelling and climate adaptation and net zero planning. The framework runs for an initial four-year period, with the option to extend for up to four additional years.

" Jacobs continues to support Northern Ireland Water with major infrastructure upgrades that improve the capacity and efficiency of critical water and wastewater services," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny . "With this new framework, we'll bring capabilities to help Northern Ireland Water increase the resilience of their water and wastewater assets while mitigating the effects of climate change."

Jacobs was previously appointed

as a design consultant to Northern Ireland Water's Major Project Partnership Framework in 2022, and as Sustainability Reporting Partner under the Crown Commercial Services Management Consultancy Framework in 2024.



Across the island of Ireland, Jacobs serves clients in sectors spanning Advanced Manufacturing , Cities & Places , Energy , Environmental , Life Sciences ,

Transportation

and Water .

From drinking water

treatment to

water reuse and resource recovery, Jacobs' significant global water solutions

and experience support projects like Uisce Éireann's strategic water services planning

and engineering design services

in Ireland, United Utilities' major capital investment program

in the U.K., and the King County South Treatment Plant

in Washington State, U.S.

