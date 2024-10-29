Pioneering Insights: ERG, Lotus, And GMG Unveil Study On The Potential Impact Of GLP-1 Agonists And Cognitive Health In Diabetes And Obesity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024

HoldCo, LLC, in collaboration with their strategic partner Gonzaba Medical Group (GMG), have launched a groundbreaking retrospective study to examine the potential cognitive effects of Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists in patients with type 2 and obesity.

Study Overview: This retrospective observational cohort study aims to assess the cognitive impact of GLP-1 agonist therapies. GLP-1 agonists, which have proven highly effective in managing type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss, are now being studied for their potential neuroprotective effects. The study will leverage GMG's unique patient base, which reflects San Antonio's diverse population, including a high proportion of Hispanic individuals. This demographic focus adds to the importance of the study, as addressing health disparities in cognitive outcomes for populations with higher risk factors, such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity, is a pressing area of clinical research. De-identified data from GMG's extensive electronic medical records (EMRs) will be utilized to evaluate whether the initiation of GLP-1 therapies is associated with changes in cognitive function, as measured by standard cognitive assessment tools such as the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), compared to a control group with similar baseline characteristics but without GLP-1 exposure. Secondary objectives will explore the role of confounding variables, including comorbidities, age, and concomitant medications known to influence cognitive outcomes.

Advanced Data Analysis: The study is being performed under the oversight of the company's Publication and Dissemination Group, formed to ensure the quality and rigor of scientific outputs of the company's subsidiaries. To ensure robust analysis, the study will employ both linear and logistic regression models to assess relationships between GLP-1 use and cognitive outcomes. Confounding factors such as age, gender, baseline cognitive function, and lifestyle characteristics will be adjusted using propensity score matching and multivariate regression models. Exploratory analyses will further investigate the potential effects of GLP-1 therapy duration on cognitive outcomes.

Significance of the Study: This study represents a significant step towards better understanding the broader health benefits of GLP-1 agonists beyond their metabolic effects. Cognitive decline, a common concern for patients with diabetes and obesity, could potentially be mitigated through the neuroprotective properties of GLP-1 agonists. The study's findings could help pave the way for new therapeutic applications and contribute to the development of clinical guidelines aimed at preserving cognitive function in high-risk populations.

ERG and Lotus, through their collaboration with Gonzaba Medical Group, are dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge and improving patient outcomes. The results of this study are expected to be submitted for consideration at the 2025 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.

