Regional And Global Experts Convene In Accra, Ghana To Update Cancer Treatment Guidelines For Sub-Saharan Africa

Ongoing international oncology collaboration works to empower care workers and save lives across diverse resource environments.

Accra, GHANA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International oncology experts are gathering in Accra, Ghana for a series of meetings beginning today, to update cancer recommendations in the NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Sub-Saharan Africa. This is the latest event from a longstanding collaboration between the African Cancer Coalition (ACC), American Cancer Society (ACS), and National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) that collectively form the group Allied Against Cancer. Together, the organizations are focused on providing context-appropriate, evidence-based cancer care strategies that address the unique challenges faced across the region.

The NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Sub-Saharan Africa are free resources for optimizing and standardizing cancer care across the region. They are available at NCCN/harmonized or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® App .

"The Sub-Saharan Africa region is dealing with a rising rate of cancer incidences. Standardizing care based on the latest evidence-based expert consensus-driven recommendations helps ensure consistency in treatment and enables better planning for how to use available resources," said Dr. Henry Ddungu, Senior Consultant, Hematology/Oncology; African Cancer Coalition . "We can ensure people with cancer receive the most effective treatment by harnessing local expertise combined with global best practices."

During the meeting, the updates to the NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Sub-Saharan Africa will focus on caring for blood malignancies and children's cancers, including:



Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

B-cell Lymphomas

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Pediatric Aggressive B-Cell Lymphomas

Pediatric Central Nervous System Cancers Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia/Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma

"Since the launch of Allied Against Cancer and publication of the first NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2017, we have grown to include guidelines covering more than 90% of adult cancer incidences, and most pediatric cancers," said Anu Agrawal, MD, Vice President, Global Cancer Support, American Cancer Society (ACS) . "We are proud of the work we've accomplished collaboratively and excited to see continued progress in cancer care across the region."

"As we strive for health equity across the globe, it is vital that health care providers are equipped with the best tools and resources to deliver optimal care for a variety of different settings," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN . "These guidelines are a critical step for helping cancer care professionals stay current on the latest advancements in treatment. They provide a roadmap for ideal options while also taking into account the challenges that exist when delivering care in resource limited settings."

Dr. Denlinger was joined by NCCN's Chief Medical Officer, Wui-Jin Koh, MD , along with the following NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Panel leadership:



Ranjana H. Advani, MD , Stanford Cancer Institute

Jessica K. Altman, MD , Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Hiroto Inaba, MD, PhD , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/The University of Tennessee Health Science Center

The NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM offer color-coded tiers of treatment recommendations based on resource availability. They cover more than 40 different cancer types, plus screening, supportive care, and specific population concerns. They have been utilized nearly 70,000 times since 2017 and have been endorsed by the Federal Ministries of Health and leading cancer centers in Ethiopia, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Learn more about Allied Against Cancer's collaborative work to improve cancer care in Sub-Saharan Africa at alliedagainstcancer . Visit NCCN/global for other free international cancer prevention and treatment resources.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN ® ) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ® ) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation ®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research

collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN for more information.

