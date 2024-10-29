(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Software (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Low-Code Development, and No-Code Development), By Industrial Vertical, By Deployment Mode, and By Enterprise Size, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Software market showcased growth at a CAGR of 10.00% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 385.62 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 862.83 Billion in 2030. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The Global Application Software Market is operating and growing in a dynamic environment shaped by technological advancements, evolving business needs, and changing consumer expectations. The market comprises a diverse range of software applications designed to perform specific tasks across various industries, from business operations and customer relationship management (CRM) to entertainment and healthcare. The rapid digital transformation across sectors is a primary driver of market growth, as businesses increasingly rely on software solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity, and customer engagement.

A key factor driving the market's expansion is the widespread adoption of cloud computing. Cloud-based application software offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for businesses of all sizes. Companies are shifting from traditional On Premise software to cloud-based solutions that allow them to access applications from anywhere, reduce IT infrastructure costs, and scale operations according to demand. This transition is particularly prominent in sectors such as IT and telecommunications, financial services, and healthcare, where the need for robust, scalable, and secure software solutions is critical.

The rise of low-code and no-cod e development platforms is another significant trend contributing to the market's growth. These platforms enable organizations to develop and deploy applications with minimal coding knowledge, reducing the time and cost associated with software development. This democratization of software development empowers non-technical users to create custom applications tailored to their specific needs, thereby driving innovation, and accelerating digital transformation within organizations. As a result, the demand for low-code and no-code platforms is surging, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that lack extensive IT resources.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are also playing a transformative role in the application software market. AI-powered applications are being increasingly integrated into business processes to automate tasks, enhance decision-making, and deliver personalized experiences. For example, AI-driven CRM systems can analyze customer data to provide insights that help businesses improve customer service and retention. Similarly, AI-powered analytics tools enable companies to process large volumes of data to uncover trends and patterns, driving informed business decisions. The integration of AI and ML into application software is driving innovation and creating new opportunities for market growth.

The application software market is also witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for mobile applications. The proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices has led to a surge in the development of mobile applications for both consumer and enterprise use. Mobile apps are becoming essential tools for businesses to engage with customers, streamline operations, and offer services. The rise of e-commerce, social media, and mobile banking has further fuelled the demand for mobile applications, making this segment a critical driver of the overall market.

Cybersecurity concerns are shaping the market's growth as well. With the increasing reliance on software applications for critical business functions, the need for robust security measures has become paramount. Application software providers are investing heavily in developing secure applications that protect against data breaches, cyberattacks, and other security threats. The growing focus on cybersecurity is driving the demand for software applications with advanced security features, particularly in industries such as finance, healthcare, and government.

The market's growth is also influenced by regional variations in technology adoption and regulatory environments. North America and Europe are leading the market due to their advanced IT infrastructure, high levels of digitalization, and supportive regulatory frameworks. In contrast, emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are experiencing rapid growth due to increasing investments in digital infrastructure, rising adoption of mobile and cloud technologies, and expanding internet penetration.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Application Software Market by Value ( USD Billion).

The report analyses the Application Software Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The report presents the analysis of Application Software Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Application Software Market By Product Type (Low-Code Development, and No-Code Development).

The report analyses the Application Software Market By Industrial Vertical (Financial Service, Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and Other Industrial Vertical).

The report analyses the Application Software Market By Deployment Mode (On Premise, and Cloud).

The report analyses the Application Software Market By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By Industrial Vertical, By Deployment Mode & By Enterprise Size.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Application Software Market

Company Profiles



Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

IBM

Zoho Corporation

SAP SE

Intuit Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Autodesk, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Service Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Embrace and Lead in Innovation

2.2 Optimize Pricing Models

3. Global Application Software Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Application Software Market

3.2 Global Application Software Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Application Software Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Application Software Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Application Software Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.5.1 Global Application Software Market, By Product Type Overview

3.5.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Application Software Market, By Product Type (2025-2030)

3.5.3 Global Application Software Market Size, By Low-Code Development, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Application Software Market Size, By No-Code Development, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Application Software Market Segmentation: By Industrial Vertical

3.6.1 Global Application Software Market, By Industrial Vertical Overview

3.6.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Application Software Market, By Industrial Vertical (2025-2030)

3.6.3 Global Application Software Market Size, By Financial Service, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Application Software Market Size, By Entertainment, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Application Software Market Size, By IT & Telecom, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Application Software Market Size, By Healthcare, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.7 Global Application Software Market Size, By Other Industrial Vertical, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global Application Software Market Segmentation: By Deployment Mode

3.7.1 Global Application Software Market, By Deployment Mode Overview

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Application Software Market, By Deployment Mode (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global Application Software Market Size, By On Premise, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Application Software Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Application Software Market Segmentation: By Enterprise Size

3.8.1 Global Application Software Market, By Enterprise Size Overview

3.8.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Application Software Market, By Enterprise Size (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global Application Software Market Size, By Large Enterprise, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Application Software Market Size, By Small & Medium Enterprise, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Application Software Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

