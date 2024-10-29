S. Korean President: Deployment Of N. Korean Troops In Russia Poses Global Security Threat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned the illegal military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, stating that the deployment of North Korean in Russia poses a threat to the security of both South Korea and the world.

He made this statement during a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, as reported by Korea Times and Ukrinform.

"This illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a significant security threat to the international community and could pose a serious risk to our national security," Yoon said.

He noted that the Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for three years, and North Korea has not only deployed troops in Russia but continues to supply the aggressor country with weapons.

"We must thoroughly assess all possibilities and prepare countermeasures. I urge everyone to engage in risk management with a heightened sense of vigilance," the South Korean President added, addressing the ministers.

According to him, Seoul will take proactive response measures depending on the development of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States is consulting with other countries on a coordinated response to the actions of Russia and North Korea in the context of deploying North Korean troops to Russian territory and their potential involvement in the war against Ukraine.