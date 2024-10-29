Policeman Killed In Terrorist Attack On Polio Vaccination Team In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (NNN-APP) – Armed men attacked policemen, providing security for polio vaccination workers, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing a officer while injuring another, police officials said, today.

The incident happened when a group of terrorists opened fire on the polio team, in the Dabori area of Orakzai district of the province, police sources in the area, said.

Police said that, two terrorists were also killed in the ensuing exchange of fire between security forces and the attackers, adding that, the law enforcers have launched an operation in the surrounding areas to arrest those who fled.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Earlier yesterday, Pakistan launched a nationwide vaccination campaign, to vaccinate more than 45 million children in various districts, according to a statement from the country's National Institute of Health.– NNN-APP