Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Turkiye On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Erdogan good and well-being, and more progress and prosperity for Turkiye and its people. (end) aa

