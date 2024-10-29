Kuwait's Newly Appointed Education, Oil Ministers Sworn In Before Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in presence of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. During the reception, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah introduced to His Highness the Amir, newly appointed Minister of Education Jalal Sayed Abdulmuhsin Al-Tabtabae and Minister of Oil Tareq Sulieman Ahmad Al-Roumi, who took the constitutional oath. Senior state officials attended the swearing-in ceremony. (end) mt

