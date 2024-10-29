Kong-Rey, Trami Typhoons Kill About 125 People In Philippines

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Kong-Rey and Trami typhoons killed about 125 people in the Philippines, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Tuesday. In a statement, the council affirmed these weather disturbances affected 7.14 million people or 1.8 million families in 17 regions of the country, adding that 532,000 people were sheltered in evacuation centers. The Philippines typically records an average of 20 typhoons and tropical storms a year, often bringing heavy rains, strong winds, devastating floods and deadly landslides. (end) ayb

