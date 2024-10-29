Palestinian Officials Say Death Toll From Israeli Strike In Northern Gaza Climbs To 60
Date
10/29/2024 5:07:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)- The health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says the death toll from an Israeli strike on a building where displaced people were sheltering has risen to 60.
Dr Marwan al-Hams, director of the field hospitals' department at the ministry, announced the toll from Tuesday's strike at a news conference. He says another 17 people are missing.
The strike occurred in the northern town of Beit Lahiya near the Israeli border, where Israel has been carrying out a major operation for over three weeks. (AP)
