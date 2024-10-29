Srinagar Police Warns Public Of 'Digital Arrest' Scam, Urges To Exercise Caution
Date
10/29/2024 5:07:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-
Srinagar Police has cautioned people of a new scam, where fraudsters pose as officials from security and intelligence agencies like the police, CBI, or TRAI.
In a post on X, police stated that these scammers call unsuspecting individuals from unknown numbers, falsely accusing them of crimes such as financial fraud or harassment, and threatening them with immediate arrest.
ADVERTISEMENT
“They often cite fabricated accusations, including alleged involvement in drug trafficking or money laundering, to intimidate their targets,” it said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The police said that the scam unfolds as victims are presented with two options: either visit a local police station within 12 hours or provide a statement via a WhatsApp video call.
“Many victims choose the latter, where the scammers, often dressed in uniforms, stage themselves to appear inside a police station. During the call, they ask for personal details, such as Aadhar information, once confirming that the victim is alone,” it said.
Read Also
Scammers Use Fear And Urgency To Con People Using 'Digital Arrest', Online Scams: Cyber Advisory
Phishing Alert! Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Of Telegram Scam
The police urged the public to exercise caution and to follow these safety measures like confirm the legitimacy of calls from any authority, avoid sharing personal or financial details over calls, and
immediately report the incident by dialing 1930 or visiting gov](https: gov/).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29102024000215011059ID1108827924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.