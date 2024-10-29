TON Capital Launches Limited 10,000 Node Sale To Accelerate Adoption And Empower The Next Billion Users On TON

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 29th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , TON Capital , an innovative airdrop portal designed to onboard the next billion users onto the TON blockchain, is excited to announce its upcoming limited batch of Airdrop Nodes Sales. With the Pre-sale Round set to launch on November 8th at 3 PM (UTC+8) , these Airdrop Nodes offer a unique opportunity for participants to stake their claim in the growth and success of the TON ecosystem.

TON Capital stands out as the first Airdrop Node portal that aims to attract TON's next billion users. Utilizing an in-house launchpad and incubator model , the project seeks to create one of the largest diversified communities within the TON ecosystem, offering a broad spectrum of rewards for its Node Holders.

Airdrop Node Features:



Affordable Entry : Node licenses start at just $150 from Tier 1, significantly lower than most other Node Sales.

Capped Supply : The total supply of Nodes is limited to 10,000 across 10 tiers , enhancing the potential for rewards.

Generous Token Distribution : All Airdrop Nodes will receive 60% of $TONCAP tokens , ensuring the community benefits from a substantial share of the rewards.

Diverse Rewards : Node holders will enjoy a broad spectrum of rewards, including $TONCAP, project airdrops, and potential rewards from incubator and launchpad partners. Exclusive Incentives : During the official node sale, license owners can participate in and share in the Season 1 Rewards Expedition , with a total allocation worth $50,000 and 88.8 million $TONCAP tokens . Additionally, users can earn a 10% commission during the Whitelist & Public sale rounds , rewarding you for bringing others into the community.

“The rush into the TON ecosystem is just beginning. We believe we are on the brink of a significant growth spurt leading into 2025 . Our community will be well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum, especially as more Web2 brands transition to Web3 through TON,” says Steven , founder of TON Capital.“Tap2Earn games such as Notcoin, Blum & Hamster Kombat have paved the way for accelerated adoption this year, and next year will see a surge in other sectors like decentralized finance protocols on TON. Ultimately, having large audiences on TON will be the key to onboarding the next billion users. ”

TON Capital's Nodes will power a decentralized rewards system designed to reward users for their participation and support of the TON Capital ecosystem. The project has already formed strategic alliances with Zeeve, Cryptorsy, Memefi, Dokdo DAO, Wonton , as well as more than 20 other partners to expand its reach.

“ Our mission has always been to enhance our influence as a community and ecosystem, positioning ourselves as a pivotal player in the TON ecosystem. We aim to position our community and ourselves for what's coming for TON in 2025 and beyond” Steven adds.

For more information about the TON Capital Node Sale and how to participate, visit