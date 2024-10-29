(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has on 29 October 2024 adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 September 2024.

Results for the period 1 January – 30 September 2024 in outline:



A revenue of DKK 891.0 million compared to DKK 845.4 million last year (+5%).

An EBITDA of DKK 147.0 million compared to DKK 126.0 million last year (+17%).

A before tax of DKK 61.4 million compared to DKK 38.1 million last year (+61%). An attendance figure of 2,737,000 visitors compared to 2,694,000 last year (+2%).



Initiatives and new efforts in recent years have borne fruit, and Tivoli has a strong core business that has proven resilient to external circumstances, such as weather and a slowdown in consumption in the largest neighbouring markets, which has also been the case during 2024. The summer was rainy, but the late summer has offered beautiful weather and many visits to the Gardens, both from Danes and tourists. This, combined with a great program in the Gardens, has resulted in an increase in visitors and the best summer in Tivoli's history.



”Tivoli has completed a solid summer season, which is the best in terms of financial results in Tivoli's history. Tivoli continues as planned with massive investments in the Gardens, where a complete reconstruction of the current Asia area has just begun, an investment that will constitute the largest investment in an amusement area in Tivoli's history and will help support and strengthen Tivoli's core product. Based on the investments of recent years, a successful summer season, and a splendid opening of Halloween in Tivoli, Tivoli's business is well-prepared for a strong finish to 2024. We expect many guests to visit us during Christmas in Tivoli, which offers both new and classic Tivoli experiences, extending into the first days of 2025.” says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.



Outlook for 2024 (unchanged)

Tivoli maintains its latest announced expectations with the increase on 17 September 2024, which means revenue of around DKK 1,250 million and profit before tax of around DKK 130 million.

Best regards



Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / ...

