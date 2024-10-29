(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed the Gori Law Firm for anyone in Florida who has developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer-especially power plant workers because we know people like this will receive the best possible compensation results if they hire this law firm. The Gori Law Firm is a national law firm focused on assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer, they have an office in Tampa and their lawyers are available any time to talk with a person with asbestos lung cancer or mesothelioma at 866-532-2106.

"The reason we are so focused on power plant or industrial workers is we know they probably had significant exposure to asbestos on the job-especially if they were working at a workplace like this before the mid-1980s. Power plants were typically built with asbestos that included the concrete in the plant, or asbestos was used in insulation, or equipment-machinery. Repair crews or maintenance workers at power plants probably had routine or even daily exposure to asbestos. While a person with mesothelioma might instantly make the connection between their workplace and the illness-a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer might not.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they are a former power plant worker in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Florida."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

