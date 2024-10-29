Smart Antenna Services Maximize Efficiency And Minimize Cost

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Introduction
Smart antenna system is a rapidly developing area of communications. In mobile communications, smart antennas enhance mobile and cellular systems with fast bit rates, multi-user interference, space division multiplexing (SDMA), an increase in range and multipath mitigation and reduce errors due to multipath fading while ensuring exceptionally high security.
Need for Smart Antennas
Limited allocated spectrum results in limit on capacity
radio propagation environment and mobility of users give rise to signal
Fading and spreading in time, frequency, and space.
Limited battery life of mobile device poses power constraints
Segmental Insights
The global smart antenna market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into switched multibeam antenna and adaptive array antenna. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), MISO (Multiple Input Single Output), and SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output). On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into handheld tools, mobile device tools, and PC/laptop-based tools.
Based on technology, the MIMO segment is expected to account for a prominent market share, due to higher spectral efficiency and link reliability or diversity. Further, based on the type of antenna, the adaptive array antenna segment is anticipated to account for a relatively large market share. In the coming years, the switched multibeam antenna segment is estimated to register the most significant growth.
Regional Insights
The global smart antenna market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).
North America dominates the global smart antenna services market due to the presence of technologically-advanced infrastructure, early adoption of smart antenna-enabled smartphones and the large customer base in developed countries such as the U.S and Canada.
In Europe, the U.K. and Germany account for major market shares, backed by supportive government initiatives for the expansion of smart technology related to various wireless communication systems.
Asia Pacific is pegged to be the fastest growing market for smart antenna services, driven by the large smartphone user base and rapid technological development rate across developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) has been registering strong market growth and is expected to retain this momentum during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
Cobham Antenna Systems
Broadcom Corp
Intel Corp
ArrayComm LLC
Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc
California Amplifier Inc
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Accel Networks LLC.
Jiashan Jinchang Electronics Co., Ltd
Motorola Solutions Inc
Recent Developments
February 2024- Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS*/INS positioning solutions, announced the AntaRx-Si3 launch. This is the market's first GNSS/INS (Inertial Navigation System) Smart Antenna in an ultra-rugged shell, designed for simple installation on machines like agricultural robots.
Segmentation
By Type
Switched Multibeam Antenna
Adaptive Array Antenna
By Technology
MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)
MISO (Multiple Input Single Output)
SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output))
By Application
Wi-Fi Systems
Cellular Systems
WiMAX Systems
RADAR
Others
