Delhi Court Reserves Order On RAU's Study Circle Case Next Hearing Scheduled For November 14

RAU's Study Circle Case
(MENAFN- Live Mint) RAU's study circle case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved order on the cognizance of the charge sheet.
The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against six accused persons including 4 co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta. The next date of hearing is November 14.
Meanwhile, the court has asked counsel for the complainant to file relevant judgment.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from ANI)
