Minahil Malik Viral Video: Who Is The Pakistani Tiktok Star And What Is The Controversy? Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistani TikTok star Manahil Malik has become a trending topic on social after her went online. The influencer has claimed that the viral video is“fake” and has lodged a formal complaint with the Investigation Agency (FIA).

Despite an official statement by Manahil Malik, she became a victim of intense trolling, where netizens called the leak video just a publicity stunt. The controversy grew when other Pakistani actresses came forward and blamed Manahil Malik for the video and claimed that she made her video go viral on social media for fame. Here are all the details about the controversy.

Minahil Malik Viral Video

The leaked video showed Manahil Malik's intimate moments with her boyfriend. According to a few social media users, the intimate video allegedly showed the young digital content creator and her companion in a room.

Apart from the video, several obscene pictures of the young social media influencer were also circulated online .

Troll army against Minahil Malik

After the video went viral online, Minahil Malik bore the brunt of intense trolling and online bullying. Many social media users expressed their disappointment, whereas many were quick to conclude that Malik leaked the video by herself as part of her cheap publicity stunt.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan criticises Manahil Malik on social media

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan further fuelled the controversy after she released a video in which she criticised the TikToker for“stooping to the lowest level” for fame. However, Khan didn't mention Manahil Malik directly in the video, but the references she made were directed towards the TikToker.





“Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & the society. They should be banned from using social media,” Mishi Khan captioned the Instagram video.

In her Instagram video, Mishi Khan likely got inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bollywood movie 'Heroine'. In the movie, the lead character leaks her own explicit video just for the sake of popularity prior to the release of her film.

Mishi Khan also said that she is disheartened to see these types of videos of the popular celebrity on TikTok and also demanded the complete ban of such stars from social media.