US Election 2024: Harris To Deliver Closing Speech At The Ellipse. Know Why THIS Venue Near White House Matters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: party nominee Kamala Harris will deliver what her team calls her campaign's 'closing argument' from the Ellipse near the White House on Tuesday, October 29.

The Ellipse, sometimesreferred to as President's Park South, is the same spot in Washington where Donald hosted his infamous 'Stop the Steal' rally on January 6, 2021, which followed a deadly mob attack on the US Capitol.

The US Vice President's campaign says Harris will give a speech at the Ellipse on Tuesday, exactly one week before Election Day November 5. Harris is expected to urge voters to 'turn the page' toward a new era and away from Trump, according to ABC News.

The venue assumes symbolic significance since it brings back memories of Trump's 2021 speech as the US Congress was convening to certify Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 election. Democratic candidate Biden defeated Republican Trump in that election.

At the Ellipse rally, Trump alleged voter fraud and urged supporters to fight. Hundreds then stormed the Capitol and indulged in arson and rioting in what many call an attempted self-coup d'état two months after Trump's defeat.

Harris chose the spot to draw a contrast between her vision for the country and Trump's continued 'lies' about the 2020 election, and the risks she says his return to the White House would pose for the nation, a report by US news agency Associated Press said.

20,000 Expected

Preparations are underway ahead of the speech, including the installation of tall black fencing to create a secure perimeter around the Ellipse, a CNN report said. As many as 20,000 people are expected to attend, with spillover onto the National Mall , according to the event's National Park Service permit, as reported by the US media.