PM Modi Says Diwali 2024 Is Special Because 'First Time In 500 Years...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diwali 2024: Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Diwali, the 'Festival of Lights' is "special" because, for the first time in 500 years, Lord Ram, also known as Lalla will celebrate the festival in the Ayodhya temple.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens on Dhanteras. In just two days, we will also celebrate Diwali, and this year's Diwali is particularly special. After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, and this will be the first Diwali celebrated with him in his magnificent temple. We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali," said Modi.



PM Modi was addressing the youth at Rozgar Mela, where he virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters.

2024 marks the first Diwali festival for the Ayodhya temple, after it was inaugurated in January 2024. The temple was built after Supreme Court paved the way for its construction, following the Gyanvapi case.

