Light (LIGT3), a major Brazilian company, has made significant progress in its restructuring efforts. The company's journey reflects the challenges faced by utilities in complex markets. Light's struggles stem from widespread energy theft and geographical hurdles in Rio de Janeiro.



The company's concession area includes impoverished regions prone to violence, complicating service provision and payment collection. These factors, coupled with rising debts and lower demand, pushed Light to seek bankruptcy protection in May 2023. The company's gross debts reached R$ 11 billion ($1.96 billion) at that time.



Light's restructuring plan involves multiple jurisdictions, showcasing the global nature of modern finance. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in Brazil and sought recognition under U.S. Chapter 15. A key milestone was reached when the UK High Court approved Light's Scheme of Arrangement.







The restructuring plan includes a capital increase of up to R$ 1.5 billion ($267.86 million). Light expects R$ 1 billion ($178.57 million) to come from principal shareholders. The plan also involves converting part of the debt into equity through convertible debentures.



Creditor support has been crucial for Light's restructuring efforts. An overwhelming 99.44% of international creditors approved the UK Scheme. Light also reached an agreement with domestic debenture holders for amounts up to R$ 30,000.

Brazilian Utility Light Gains Creditor Approval for Debt Reorganization

Despite ongoing challenges, Light has shown signs of improvement. The company's cash reserves grew to R$ 2.8 billion ($500 million) by June 2024. Its collection rate improved to 98.5% for the 12 months ending June 2024.



However, Light still faces operational challenges and ongoing concession renewal processes. The market has responded positively to Light's progress, with shares rising over 3% following the UK court's approval. The company's future hinges on addressing operational issues and improving service reliability.



Light's restructuring journey highlights the complexities of operating in challenging markets. It underscores the importance of addressing systemic issues like energy theft. The company's progress offers a glimmer of hope for Brazil's energy sector.

