Pennsylvania Political Betting Markets Soar In Popularity As Election Day Nears

BetOnline Posts 70 Pennsylvania Prop Bets for Swing State Wagering

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 presidential election intensifies, Pennsylvania has emerged as a major focus for bettors and analysts alike.

BetOnline , with a 20-year legacy in odds markets, has already shattered previous election records in terms of total money wagered, and said it expects the betting volume to eclipse the Super Bowl in February.

This infomap shows which candidate has the most money being bet on them in each state (by percentage), and while it does seem to mostly follow the typical state party lines, there are some surprises. The biggest shocker is down south where Texans are putting more money on Kamala Harris. Other anomalies are New York and Massachusetts, where the traditional blue states are backing Donald Trump. Contact us below if you would like to interview BetOnline's political oddsmaker.

"Political betting has reached a level we've never seen in this industry," BetOnline CEO Eddie Robbins III said . "And we've also seen the action become very granular...getting heavy at the state level. Pennsylvania, in particular, has turned into a powerhouse betting market."

As one of the most pivotal states, Pennsylvania now boasts some of BetOnline's most popular odds offerings, including 23 distinct markets and more than 70 ways to wager.

Customers can place bets on a plethora of outcomes beyond Pennsylvania's presidential preference, including the hotly-contested Senate race, voter turnout, county-level margins of victory and the popular vote.

BetOnline has also introduced options that combine the passions of politics and sports. Bettors can make parlay wagers that link Pennsylvania's election results with season championship wins by the Eagles, Steelers, 76ers, Penguins and Flyers, merging sports fandom with election anticipation.

For example, if the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX and Kamala Harris wins the presidency, the payout is 40/1.

Pennsylvania Political Betting Markets: Popular and Plentiful

As one of the longest-running bookmakers with 25 years in the business, BetOnline has tailored its offerings to capture the intricacies of Pennsylvania's political landscape.



Pennsylvania Winning Party

County Margins of Victory

PA Sports-Election Parlays

Blue Wall Sweeps/Swing States

Pennsylvania Popular Vote Casey vs. McCormick Senate Race

Harris vs. Trump: Live Betting Odds on Election Day

In a snapshot of current Election Day odds, former President Donald Trump holds a -190 position as the favored candidate, while Vice President Kamala Harris trails with odds at +165.

In terms of Pennsylvania's Senate race between Bob Casey and David McCormick, the Democratic incumbent Casey is a -260 favorite with McCormick coming back as a +200 underdog.

BetOnline's extensive U.S. political markets span beyond the Keystone State and include presidential, gubernatorial, congressional, Electoral College, state-specific, debate and voter turnout predictions.

As demand continues to increase with general election markets and Pennsylvania, BetOnline continues to cement its role as a leader in the political gambling landscape.

The website will offer live betting on the presidential outcome throughout Tuesday, November 5, so customers can wager on the race while the votes are being counted.

ABOUT BETONLINE

For over 25 years, BetOnline

has been trusted as a pioneer in the online gaming industry. With fast payouts, high limits, industry-leading bonuses and record-breaking wagers, there's something for everyone. Join in on the action today with easy deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit card and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT

Joshua Barton

The Odds PR

[email protected]

830-484-4003

SOURCE BetOnline

