Mika Kekki Appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Specialty Papers Business Area As Of 1 January 2025

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors)

29 October 2024

HELSINKI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mika Kekki has been appointed Executive Vice President of UPM Specialty Papers as of 1 January 2025. He will continue to be a member of UPM's Group Executive Team and report to UPM's CEO Massimo Reynaudo.

Mika Kekki is currently the Executive Vice President of UPM Plywood and continues to hold the position until the end of 2024. He joined UPM in 1994 and has been a member of the Group Executive Team since 2021.

"Mika has successfully led and renewed our UPM Plywood business. He has driven a strong performance focus across the business, from productivity and profitability improvements to commercialisation of innovations. Earlier this year he stepped up to lead the UPM Communication Papers business during the leadership transition and has shown to be a strong, initiative taking leader with a continuous improvement mindset," says Massimo Reynaudo , UPM CEO.

Mika Kekki succeeds Jaakko Nikkilä, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of UPM.

"In his years in UPM, Jaakko has contributed to the successful transformation of the company. Under his leadership, the UPM Specialty Paper business has grown to be a global leader in its field and strengthened its position especially in Asia thanks to Jaakko's long tenure in China. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," says Reynaudo.

Jaakko Nikkilä continues in his position until the end of 2024. The search for Mika Kekki's successor for UPM Plywood will begin immediately.

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils.



