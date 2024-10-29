Plant-Based Food Ingredients Market To Increase At 15.3% CAGR, Reaching $12,341.4 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Plant-based food ingredients size was valued at $2,895.6 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $12,341.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.Growth in flexitarian and vegan population, rise in efforts against animal slaughtering, and concerns about their welfare are majorly attributable to increase the demand for plant-based food products, which in turn boosts growth of the plant-based food ingredients market.Request Sample Report:Plant-based ingredients are made up of vegetables, fruits, seeds, plant roots, and other parts of plants. They are added in food for specific technical and/or functional purposes during processing, storage, or packaging. Food ingredients are majorly used in food coloring, preservation, emulsion, stabilizing, and other purposes.Growth in flexitarian and vegan population, rise in efforts against animal slaughtering, and concerns about their welfare are majorly attributable propels demand for Plant-based food products, which boosts growth of the Plant-based food ingredients market. Furthermore, lactose intolerance and dairy allergic people are increasingly inclining toward Plant-based foods. As Plant-based food products provide proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates like dairy product.The food service industry has been significantly contributing toward growth of the Plant-based food ingredients market as hotels, restaurants, and fast food outlets are labeling their products with Plant-based ingredients or vegan and are serving food with vegan sauces as appetizers. Furthermore, growth in urbanized and millennial population, which are potential and targeted consumers majorly influence the product growth. Young population is concerned regarding heath and are getting aware of benefits of Plant-based dairy and meat products including cheese and butter milk.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%:Rise in demand for processed food products including bakery products, owing to rise in disposable income and changing food habits and increase in applications of emulsifiers in Plant-based food products are expected to propel the plant-based food ingredients market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, people are heavily consuming nutritional and functional food products with clean label and less chemical added products. In such product manufacturing, emulsifiers play various roles such as emulsification, dispersion, foaming, wetting, prevention of sticking, and prevention of gelatinization.Thus, rise in demand for Plant-based food products including bakery, beverages, confectionary, nutrition, and supplements are expected to drive growth of the product market through the emulsifiers segment during the forecast period.Players operating in the global plant-based food ingredients industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Kemin Industries, Kerry Group, Novozymes, Palsgaard A/S and Tate & Lyle.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Plant-based Seafood MarketGlobal Plant-based Meat MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

