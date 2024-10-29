QIIB Net Profit Surges 6.5% To QR1,040M In Q3

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar International Islamic (QIIB), announced the bank's results for the period ending September 30, 2024, which showed growth in its various activities and progress in financial indicators.

The announcement of the results came after a meeting of the Board of Directors of QIIB chaired by Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani, which discussed the financial statements for the third quarter period ending on September 30, 2024.

QIIB achieved a net profit of QR1,040m at the end of third quarter (Q3) of 2024, which represents a growth rate of 6.5% compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani stated,“We are pleased to report solid growth figures for the third quarter, reflecting our continued efforts to strengthen QIIB's financial position. These results are aligned with the robust solvency of the Qatari economy, which continues to thrive under the wise leadership and vision of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

He added,“Our third-quarter results demonstrate QIIB's ability to adapt to evolving market conditions and achieve consistent growth, capitalising on the numerous opportunities available in the Qatari market. We have long maintained a focus on the local market as a central element of our strategy, implementing plans that have delivered the desired outcomes.”

He further highlighted,“The bank has maintained its leadership position in the banking sector, with high credit ratings reaffirmed by Fitch at 'A2' with a stable outlook, and by Moody's at 'A' with a stable outlook. These ratings are a testament to QIIB's strong profitability, supported by solid assets in the Islamic banking sector, robust liquidity and capital reserves, and high operational efficiency.”

Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani emphasised QIIB's commitment to advancing its strategy, stating,“We are determined to enhance our performance and drive growth. Our focus on digital transformation will be a key priority, allowing us to leverage cutting-edge technology in line with the guidelines set by supervisory and regulatory authorities in Qatar.”

He concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Executive Management and all bank employees, commending their hard work in achieving these positive results. He urged them to continue their efforts in a manner that strengthens QIIB's position and ensures the provision of top-quality banking services to our customers.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei, detailed the bank's financial results for the third quarter period ending on September 30, 2024, saying:“QIIB achieved total income at the end of the third quarter amounting to QR2,597m represents 17.9% growth compared to the same period of last year.

He noted,“Total assets amounted to QR60bn, while Customer deposits are up to QR41bn with a growth rate of 7.9% and financing assets grew to QR39bn represents a growth of 6.1% compared with the same period of year 2023”.

The CEO pointed out:“QIIB's cost to income ratio stabilised at the end of the third quarter at 19.6%, which is considered one of the best efficiency locally and internationally, while capital adequacy under Basel III reached 19.26%, well above the regulatory requirements.

These confirm the strength of QIIB's financial position and enhance its position as a leading bank in the field of efficient risk management.”

Dr. Al Shaibei commented,“The bank's results at the end of the third quarter of 2024 demonstrate that we are on the right path to improving our financial performance and capitalising on the favourable business environment fostered by the Qatari economy, especially within the banking sector.”

“QIIB remains committed to enhancing operational efficiency, with a particular focus on digital transformation. We are leveraging technological advancements that present the banking industry with exceptional opportunities for continued growth,” he added.

The CEO emphasised,“QIIB enjoys strong confidence both locally and internationally, as evidenced by the success of our recent $300m AT1 Sukuk issuance, which was subsequently listed on the London Stock Exchange. The issuance attracted substantial investor interest, being oversubscribed by more than eight times, with total book orders reaching $2.5bn.

“The Sukuk was priced with a profit margin of 187 basis points above the average US Treasury rate for five and a half years, marking the lowest margin achieved for such issuances by banks in the local and regional markets, with a final annual return of 5.45%.”