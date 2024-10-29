Qatar Chamber, Saudi AYBC Discuss Enhancing Cooperation Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently received a Saudi delegation representing the Asharqia Young Businessmen Council (AYBC).

The meeting was attended by QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Director of Administrative and Affairs Hussian Yousef Al-Abdulghani, Director of Affairs Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, and President of the Qatar Young Entrepreneurs Club (YEC), Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti.

Speaking at the meeting, Ali Al Mansori presented an overview of the Chamber's role and the services it provides to the business community in Qatar, as well as the key initiatives it adopts for the support for entrepreneurs.

He also highlighted that the Chamber places significant importance on entrepreneurs as a vital part of the private sector, emphasizing its commitment to encouraging them to establish businesses and increase the number of SMEs in the country.

Al-Mansori underscored the Chamber's readiness to cooperate with the Asharqia Young Businessmen Council by organizing joint meetings between Qatari and Saudi entrepreneurs to exchange views and expertise and discuss opportunities to establish joint ventures.

For his part, AYBC President Abdulrahman Al-Afaliq said that the delegation's visit aims to learn about Qatar's investment climate and explore opportunities available for Saudi entrepreneurs to form partnerships with their Qatari counterparts.

He added that the Asharqia Young Businessmen Council operates under the umbrella of the Asharqia Chamber and consists of 50 entrepreneurs.

Elaborating on the council's missions, Al-Afaliq noted that it encourages young men and women to pursue entrepreneurship, present their ideas, and promote successful experiences.

It also aims to expand and grow entrepreneurial projects, organise, and participate in entrepreneurial events, and engage with entities that support youth business projects.