MWA, The Leading Integrated Marketing And Talent Solutions Company, Renews Learning And Development Contracts With Top Malaysian Institutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Mogul Works Asia ("MWA"), a leading integrated marketing and talent solutions company in Southeast Asia, is proud to announce the renewal of its learning and development contracts with some of Malaysia's most renowned institutions. This marks a continuation of Mogul Works Asia's efforts to support local upskilling programs as part of the nation's strategy to cultivate a highly skilled and adaptable workforce.

The renewed partnerships emphasize Mogul Works Asia's commitment to delivering high-quality learning and development solutions that cater to the needs of Malaysia's evolving economic landscape. Among the organizations that have extended their collaboration with Mogul Works are Khazanah Nasional, Touch 'n Go, CGC, Sime Darby, Sunway Group, Kenanga Investment Bank, and the Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia (KWSP), all of which are integral to Malaysia's growth plans.

The founders of Mogul Works Asia, Mr. Lee John Salmon and Tunku Eddy Nasruan Adil, commented: "We are honored to continue our partnerships with these distinguished institutions. Our mission is to help build great people and companies here in Malaysia. We recognize the demand for Malaysian talent globally and aim to provide world-class training and opportunities to encourage that talent to develop within Malaysia."

Over the years, Mogul Works Asia has focused on enabling these institutions and their diverse workforces to contribute meaningfully to both national development and regional and global competitiveness. This ongoing commitment positions the company as a key player in the talent development and marketing sectors, contributing to Malaysia's broader goal of establishing itself as a business hub in Southeast Asia.

The renewal of these contracts not only strengthens Mogul Works Asia's foothold in the industry but also reflects the growing demand for trusted partners in learning and development, marketing, and employer branding. While specific contract details cannot be disclosed, standard project sizes for Mogul Works Asia range from USD 30,000 to over USD 1 million.

Mogul Works Asia continues to support organizations in achieving their growth ambitions by combining specialized talent development, recruitment tools, and marketing expertise. With a focus on democratizing quality education, the company strives to build market leaders and enable more companies to grow their businesses in Malaysia. This is in line with Malaysia's goal of attracting, retaining, and cultivating talent within a rapidly evolving economy.

